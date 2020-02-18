Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Asks Paras If He Will Flip From Marriage; See Paras' Reply

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will feature in the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The duo faced a lot of backlash for the show, while many fans of Shehnaaz Gill aren’t happy with her decision. Shehnaaz Gill went live on her Instagram account prior to the premiere of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and asked her fans to support her. In the video, she was joined by her co-star Paras Chhabra who had a hilarious reply to Shehnaaz Gill when she asked him if he will flip in the show. Check out the video here.

Will Paras Chhabra flip on the wedding?

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen asking Paras Chhabra if he would flip on the wedding. Paras replied that Shehnaaz rose to fame by flipping during Bigg Boss 13. He then added that now that he has his own show, he would like to gain more fame by flipping. When Shehnaaz Gill said that they would both flip, Paras Chhabra replied that Shehnaaz Gill should not flip this time. He said she should rather cancel ‘radd’ the wedding rather than flipping.

Shehnaaz Gill was termed as flipper in Bigg Boss 13 after she kept on switching sides, when the house was divided into two parts. Paras Chhabra, on the other hand, became famous as the person who gets most of the tasks cancelled. He was often accused of being unfair when he was the Sanchalak and he was the reason behind getting most of the tasks cancelled. Bigg Boss had even punished him for the same.

The marriage-based reality show titled Mujhse Shadi Karoge will feature Shehnaaz Gill along with Paras Chhabra looking for their significant others. The official Twitter account of Colors TV has been promoting the upcoming show- Mujhse Shaadi Karoge extensively. While Shehnaaz Gill’s part in the upcoming show was revealed on Bigg Boss 13 itself, Paras being a part of the show was revealed much later.

