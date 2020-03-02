Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Fans Ask Shehnaaz To Take A Break From Digital PDA After Her Post

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill has been very vocal about her feelings for Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. While she is currently doing a wedding based reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, it hasn’t stopped her from posting pictures with Sidharth Shukla or hinting that she still likes him. She recently took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself in a blue coloured t-shirt. Fans were quick to notice that the t-shirt belongs to Sidharth Shukla and that he has worn it in Bigg Boss 13 as well. Check out the picture here.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Shares An Adorable Picture With Sidharth Shukla, Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Shehnaaz Gill wears Sidharth Shukla's t-shirt

ALSO READ: Abu Malik Meets Sidharth Shukla, Reveals Details About SidNaaz's Relationship

After Shehnaaz Gill posted the picture online, Sidnaaz fans went gaga over the post. Many claimed that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were together and that they are happy for the pair. However, some fans of Shehnaaz Gill, as well as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, were not impressed. They claimed that Shehnaaz is tarnishing not only hers but also Sidharth Shukla’s image. Some have also said that the pictures are portraying her in a negative light. Check out what the fans have to say.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Reunites With Shehnaaz Gill To Perform A Romantic Number At A Show

Bigg Boss 13 pair Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill have not confirmed their relationship, however, Shehnaaz’s posts are often perceived as hints about their relationship. Fans of the stars claim that they love each other and have even started calling Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s pair as SidNaaz. The hashtag ‘SidNaaz Broke Internet’ was trending on Twitter after the pair posted the pictures online a few days back. Shehnaaz Gill has been a part of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Fans Sign Petition DEMANDING SidNaaz Show Instead

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.