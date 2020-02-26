Sidharth Shukla Reunites With Shehnaaz Gill To Perform A Romantic Number At A Show

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was seen shaking a leg with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill. In a video that went viral, the pair are seen rehearsing for an event. While both Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are seen wearing casual outfits, the two are seen grooving to a romantic number.

SidNaaz break a leg

Prior to this video, a series of other videos have been leaked online. In the video, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are seen dancing on the stage at an award function. In one video, television actor Karishma Tanna is heard asking the pair to perform on the stage. Both Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are then seen dancing alongside each other in a romantic number. In another video, a person can be seen guiding Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill. While in another video they are seen dancing on counts.

SidNaaz perform on the stage

Although Bigg Boss 13 pair Sidharth and Shehnaaz have not confirmed their relationship, fans of the stars claim that they do love each other. Their actions and bonding prove that they share something more than friendship. Netizens are elated after their favourite Bigg Boss 13 pair SidNaaz were snapped together. The hashtag ‘SidNaaz Broke Internet’ has been trending on Twitter after the pair posted the pictures online.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently busy shooting for a wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which features her alongside Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra looking for a life partner.

