Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra & Shehnaaz Gill Get Special Powers Before Nominations

Television News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is entertaining its fans with several twists, turns snd fun-filled tasks. This week Shehnaaz and Paras will get special powers. Know more.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
mujhse shaadi karoge

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a dating television series which features Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. The ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 13 are trying to find a suitable life partner for themselves on the show. The upcoming episode of the show will have fun and unique tasks and the duo Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will get special powers to save the suitors they find deserving.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge nominations round begins:

The upcoming episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will have a nominations round, wherein Shehnaaz and Paras will get special powers to save and nominate contestants. The contestants will get a chance to perform in front of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra and impress them so they get the immunity. According to the reports, Shehnaaz Gill will be performing on Naah Goriye with Indeep and sing Hauli Hauli song with Rohanpreet Singh.

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Hits Back At Anup Jalota For Calling Him 'two-timer'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Contestants Impress Shehnaaz And Paras With A Muddy Task

On the other hand, Sanjanaa will be performing on Kinna Sona with Paras Chhabra and Jasleen will give a sensuous performance on Tareefan. As per reports, Shehnaaz Gill will be saving Rohanpreet Singh and Indeep Bakshi. She will later nominate Mayur Verma, Dr Mayank Agnihotri and  Balraj Syal. While on the other hand, Paras Chhabra will be saving Jasleen Matharu and Sanjjanaa Galrani. He will be nominating Heena Panchal, Navdeesh Kaur, and Ankita Shrivastav.

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Suitors To Do Pole Dance For Shehnaaz And Paras

Upcoming episode promo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani Takes A Dig At Jasleen Matharu's Clothes; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

The upcoming episode of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will be filled with lots of drama and entertainment for its viewers. The show aires from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM only on ColorsTV and Voot.

Image Courtesy: Paras Chhabra Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

 

 

