Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Suitors To Do Pole Dance For Shehnaaz And Paras

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a dating reality television series starring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. The two are trying to find a suitable life partner for themselves from the 10 participants. Now, the contestants will perform pole dance to impress Paras and Shehnaaz in the upcoming episode. Read to know more:

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants to do pole dance

After Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra shortlisted the contestants of their choice, they were sent into a house. Now in a recent video, it appears that the contenders will do a pole dance in order to woo Paras and Shehnaaz.

In the video, Paras and Shehnaaz are seen throwing water on the contestants as they dance. Tip Tip Barsa Pani and Kar Gayi Chull songs are played in the background. The episode will be aired on Monday night.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants

Female participants

Ankita Shrivastav

Heena Panchal

Jasleen Matharu

Navdeesh Kaur

Sanjjana Galrani

Male participants

Balraj Syal

Indeep Bakshi

Mayank Agnihotri

Mayur Verma

Rohanpreet Singh

Bigg Boss 13 was among the top reality shows in India. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were popular contestants from the show. After the finale of Bigg Boss 13, the two were given a new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Maniesh Paul hosts the show. Premiered on February 17, it has gained much attention due to its similar Bigg Boss setting.

