Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Vipin Sahu Of 'Land Karade Bhai' Meme Enters As Participant

The internet is a platform that has made many famous overnight, especially through memes. Among the trending memes in 2019 was the paragliding guy. His video shot him to fame all around the country. Now he is making his appearance in Colors TV’s latest show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, as a contestant to marry Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Read to know more.

Paragliding guy to woo Shehnaaz Gill

Known as 'Land Karade Bhai' or paragliding guy, Vipin Sahu became popular with his viral video. On Monday, he was seen in the first episode of the new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a participant. The show features Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, as they will be on a hunt for their better half. Vipin Sahu came as a participant to marry Shehnaaz.

Maniesh Paul, the host of the show, introduced Vipin Sahu as the second man to woo Shehnaaz on the stage. He was given a fun task to prove that he is worthy of seeking Shehnaaz’s hand for marriage. He was asked to move around a wooden pole with his head on it. After he revolved around it multiple times, his efforts went down the drain. Shehnaaz rejected him and asked him to go. Vipin said his dialogue from the video that is to 'take 500 rupees extra' but say yes to him. Shehnaaz replied to him hilariously asking him to take 5 rupees more than that but leave.

Earlier, Vipin Shah was also seen in another popular show. It was MTV’s Roadies Revolution. Vipin went there to audition for the show and told the judges about himself. Raftaar, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinnapa realised who he was and straightway went to hug him. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia did not know who Vipin was.

Roadies ki janta, pair upar kar ke ho jao ready to witness something special!😜

Kya 🪂 lover Vipin land kar payenge Roadies pe? Tune in to OPPO MTV #RoadiesRevolution, on 15th Feb, 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot.@oppomobileindia @castrolbiking @axiom_ayurveda @manforceindia pic.twitter.com/PeKygQIHyt — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) February 14, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 was among the top reality shows in India. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were popular contestants from the show. After the finale of Bigg Boss 13, the two are given a new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Maniesh Paul hosts the show and revealed in the first episode that only five men will be chosen by Shehaaz and they will enter the house.

