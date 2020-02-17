Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra's Mother Lists Qualities She Wants In Her 'bahu'

Paras Chhabra was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13 who also managed to make it to the finale. This contestant also made headlines for his equation with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Mahira Sharma and his recent break up with girlfriend Akansha Puri. However, now that Paras Chhabra is single and eligible, he will reportedly have his own Swayamvar on television! Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant will feature in a show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Qualities of Paras Chhabra’s bride listed by his mother

Paras Chhabra has recently revealed after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house that he had ended all ties with his girlfriend, Akansha Puri. The reason being the latter had revealed personal details about their relationship to the media. Single and eligible, this bachelor has now decided to star in his own swayamvar. Opening up about this, Paras Chhabra’s mother has revealed what kind of qualities she wants in Paras' bride.

In an interview to an entertainment portal, Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Paras Chhabra’s mother has revealed the kind of qualities that she wants in her son’s bride. She reportedly revealed that she wants a girl who would be calm so that she can balance Paras' aggression. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s mother was asked the same question during the finale episode of the show when she said that she wanted a pahadi ladki.

In other news, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Aarti Singh were eliminated one by one during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. The final fight was between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. However, Sidharth managed to whip away the Bigg Boss 13 winner trophy along with a whopping cash prize of ₹40 lakhs.

