Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Hits Back At Anup Jalota For Calling Him 'two-timer'

After Bigg Boss 13, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is now making headlines. The show, featuring Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, has kept the fans glued to their television sets. BB13 contestants, Paras and Shehnaaz are all set to find the perfect match for themselves in the show. The show started with giving the same feel as Bigg Boss, owing to the drama factor, but what shook the fans was the entry of Bigg Boss 12 contestant, Jasleen Matharu as one of Paras’ suitors.

Back in the day, Jasleen was apparently dating her co-contestant from the show. It was none other than 66-year-old Indian singer, Anup Jalota. Recently, Anup Jalota and Paras Chhabra got involved in an ugly spat, regarding Jasleen Matharu. Read ahead to know more.

Paras Chhabra slams Anup Jalota for calling him a two-timer

While Jasleen Matharu is seen doing all that’s possible to impress Paras Chhabra, her participation in the show doesn’t seem to go down well with Anup Jalota. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, the singer expressed his discomfort with the situation. Anup slammed Paras Chhabra for everything that has gone down in the recent past.

He said that Paras is not a good match for Jasleen, and even called out Paras for his 'two-timing'. Anup Jalota said that Jasleen should not even think of getting hitched to a person like Paras. Anup also revealed that he, along with Jasleen's father, have started looking for a good guy for her, and have apparently also chosen someone who is settled abroad.

Paras responded to Anup Jalota's fiery statements. The Sanskaari Playboy said that he is not aware of Jasleen's past, and whatever comments Anup Ji is passing against him is showing nothing but Anup’s own small mentality and thought process. However, Chhabra summed it up by saying that it is Jasleen's decision at the end of the day, wheater or not does she wants to get married to Paras. He said that he doesn’t think anyone else should intervene and force his decisions on her.

