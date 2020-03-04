'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 03: Jay And Mahi Come To The Rescue

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 3 episode began with blindfolded Navdeesh, Paras removes her blindfold and she is excited to see him. They chat for a while and Paras tells her that he liked how she stood up for herself during the ranking task. Navdeesh even confesses that she was in the show for fame initially, however, she has started liking Paras now. Later Jasleen is seen talking to Mayank about how she was surprised to see that Paras was very angry. Mayank tells her that he had warned her earlier that whatever she is doing with Mayur will be perceived in a wrong way.

Shehnaaz Gill meets Mayur for the one on one time, Mayur says he is very happy that she made the right choice. He even tells her that everyone in the house is now getting jealous. He even tells her about the interaction he had with Jasleen where she accused him of flirting with her. Mayur makes her laugh by talking about the happenings in the house. Mayur and Shehnaaz have a hearty laugh after Shehnaaz tells him to converse in English. Post the date, Mayur spoke to Jasleen about how his date went well.

Wall of Love

Paras Chhabra introduces the Wall of Love, he explains that both Shehnaaz Gill and himself will click a selfie with the people they went on an alone date with. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestants will then hang the photo with one person on the wall and only that person can talk to them directly, while others will have to go through Shehbaz to talk to them. While Shehnaaz Gill chooses Mayur, Paras stated that he had a cute date with Navdeesh and chose her. Paras then tells Mayank to stop playing a game and do what he is here to do.

The next day, Paras Chhabra says that his ‘dil ka haal’ is great as what they did yesterday has reaped great results. Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘dil ka haal’ is great as she says that she has earned two friends in yesterday’s game. Shehbaaz convinces Paras to give 10 minutes to Heena so that she can tell her side of the story. Heena gets her time with Paras as requested.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij come to the rescue

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are sitting in the special room as they welcome television couple Mahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. They talk to Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill about the contestants in the house. Jay and Mahi tell Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill that they have come with a task as well. Paras and Shehnaaz are told that there is a telephone in the secret room and in the house. Whatever the duo wants to eat will be made for them by their contestants in the house. After they have tasted all the dishes, they will choose a girl and a boy who will spend alone time with them and the contestant’s photos will be displayed on the wall as well.

As the contestants are given the orders, Jay Bhanushali enters the house to help them with making the food. He also talks to the men in the house about what they are doing in the show. Paras Chhabra tastes the meal cooked by Sanjjanaa and says that it is alright, while Shehnaaz Gill tastes the food cooked by Mayank and says that it is okay. While talking to Jay inside the house, Balraj shows him the teddy bear he gifted Shehnaaz. He tells Jay that the teddy bear has Sidharth Shukla’s t-shirt on him and even expresses his displeasure about it. Shehnaaz Gill tells Paras Chhabra and Mahi Vij that after Balraj said those things about Sidharth Shukla, he has ‘hit her brain’ and that he has hurt her emotionally.

Jay Bhanushali talks to Mayur about his bond with Jasleen. Mayur tells Jay that he is happy with Shehnaaz Gill and that they share a good bond. He also tells Jay that he didn’t like how Jasleen came to him and said that he is flirting. Jay Bhanushali talks to Heena about the comments that she made about all the men inside the house, including Paras being a show-off. She clears the air with him. Towards the end of the episode, Jay Bhanushali bids adieu and leaves the house. In the secret room, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahi Vij thoroughly enjoy the meal cooked by Mayur and Jasleen. Mahi Vij also says goodbye to Paras and Shehnaaz in the secret room as she leaves.

