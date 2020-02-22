'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Shehnaaz Gill & Paras Chhabra's 'special Date' Takes An Ugly Turn

After earning immense love from the audience and fame in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are amusing their fans with another show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The viewers are watching the efforts of the contestants to win the hearts of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. The swayamvar based show recently made headlines when the makers shared a glimpse of the episode. The promo video has left the audience intrigued as Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will get into a verbal spat.

Interestingly, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are seen sitting at the same table with their special dates. As the video progresses, Paras Chhabra slams Shehnaaz Gill and says that she should keep her fun banter away when someone around her is on a date.

Later, Shehnaaz Gill differentiates her and Paras' idea of romance. Shehnaaz's words trigger Paras and he says that she has fun at home all the time. Frustrated Shehnaaz calmly says him to arrange another table for him.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz and Paras took Balraj and Ankita for the special date. The dinner date for both the couples were arranged at the same table. In the episode, Paras was trying to talk to Ankita but got disturbed because of Balraj and Shehnaaz's fun banter.

Later, his anger reached the peak and he burst out on them. Later, Paras explained that because of Shehnaaz and Balraj's constant fun banter, his flow with Ankita broke several times.

