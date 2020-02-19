'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Rashami Desai Helps Paras Chabbra Find A Suitable Bride

Bigg Boss 13 ended last week on February 15, 2020. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra may have not won the show, but Bigg Boss 13 gave them the opportunity to have their own show. Shehnaaz and Paras are back with a bang and are entertaining audiences with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Both the ex-contestants will be seeking a suitable partner for themselves on the show. While the existing contestants are already trying tricks to impress the duo, there's more entertainment in store for the audience.

Last night's episode had two more Bigg Boss 13 contestants entering the show to help their friends find suitable partners for themselves. One of the contestants was Rashami Desai who came to help Paras Chhabra find a suitable bride for him. The search for the right bride for Paras Chhabra has already begun and many prospective brides are showing up in the show and trying to impress Paras Chhabra.

Watch the promo here:

In the upcoming episode of the show, a new contestant Ankita Shrivastav will enter the show for becoming Paras Chhabra's bride and will try to impress him. Meanwhile, Rashami Desai will blindfold her and ask her to eat different foods and guess what it is. Paras Chhabra is already impressed with Ankita as she eats all the weird food products for him.

Later on, another competitor will be seen trying to woo Paras Chhabra. She will try impressing Paras with her funny antics. This Punjabi girl is bubbly and very talkative and tries to impress Paras with her innocence and sweetness.

Lastly, the host of the show Manish Paul asks Paras Chhabra if he would like to go on a date with her. Paras is super impressed with her and agrees to go on a date with her. But another competitor Heena is not at all impressed with the girl and says all that she has done is talking and nothing else. Well, this is just the beginning as there is lots more to unfold. Let's see if Paras will choose the bride who passes Rashami Desai's test or not.

Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram/ Paras Chhabra Instagram

