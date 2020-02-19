'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update February 18: Hunt For Partners Continues

On February 18, 2020 episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Manish Paul welcomed everyone to the second episode of the wedding-based reality show. He called Shehnaaz Gill on the stage and asked her if she believes that ‘love is blind’. When she said yes, he put her in a blindfold and called in a few candidates. Amongst them was Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Sidnaaz are reunited

As soon as she touched Sidharth’s hands and his head, she recognized him. Shehnaaz Gill shed a few tears as she hugged Sidharth Shukla as a sweet video of their days from Bigg Boss 13 house was played. Sidharth Shukla joked about Shehnaaz flipping at the wrong moment but stated that she is a gem of a person and that she brings out the best in yourself. He then revealed that he has devised a ‘jhelo meter’ which will help him determine if the guy Shehnaaz Gill chooses is good enough for her. Before Sidharth Shukla took a seat, he hugged his Bigg Boss 13 housemate Paras Chhabra.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidnaaz To Reunite On The Show, Rashami Desai To Make An Appearance

The first man to enter for Shehnaaz Gill was the original singer of the song Saturday Saturday, Indeep Bakshi. He performed on the song for Shehnaaz Gill. He then congratulated Sidharth Shukla for winning Bigg Boss 13 and stated that he loved Sidharth’s body in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, he also won a whopping 8/10 on Sidharth Shukla’s jhelo meter. Shehnaaz Gill approved him and allowed him to enter the house. However, Sidharth Shukla had to leave. He told Shehnaaz Gill that he will come back for Shehnaaz Gill whenever she would remember him.

As Sidharth Shukla left, another Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai came in for her friends. She revealed that Paras Chhabra likes a girl with an attitude. Paras asked her to not reveal all the qualities just yet and to keep the mystery.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update February 17: Shehnaaz And Paras Hunt For Partners

A voice is heard, the voice says she’ll only enter if she gets a kiss from Paras Chhabra. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu comes in singing Raat Akeli Hai. As she is joined on the stage by Paras Chhabra, he reveals that he loved her perfume. Paras Chhabra reveals that he thought ‘Jasleen ka Jalwa’ was hot as he stated that he always wanted to be with a singer. Rashami Desai revealed that Paras Chhabra likes ‘teekhi’ and ‘tedhi’ girl. Jasleen Matharu then shook a leg on Aao Na Gale Laga Lo Na with Paras. Jasleen Matharu impressed Paras Chhabra and hence gets accepted.

Splitsvilla 10 contestant Hritu Zee who is a singer entered the stage for Paras Chhabra. She decided to sing the song Tere Meri Kahaani to impress Paras, however, she gets rejected. Paras Chhabra joked by saying ‘Hritu ye task Yahi Radd Hota Hai’ while sending her home. Rashami Desai leaves and asked Shehnaaz and Paras to take care.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Asks Paras If He Will Flip From Marriage; See Paras' Reply

Mayur Verma, a very simple and a very shy guy enters the stage. He asks for a second chance to impress Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz Gill is confused and decides to ask for Sidharth Shukla’s help, she closes her eyes and calls for him. He appears right beside her. She welcomes Sidharth Shukla with a sweet kiss on the cheek. As she asked him what she should do, he says that she should give him a second chance.

Mayur takes a turn and performs in a very dashing way. He even went on to tear his shirt in front of Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth gives him a 5/10 on the jhelo meter while Shehnaaz Gill adds another 5 points to it. However, she stated that the marks are out of 20 and not 10. Mayur Verma gets selected.

ALSO READ: Sofia Hayat Rejects Paras Chhabra, Says She Would Rather Marry Shehnaaz Gill

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.