'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Sidharth Shukla's Statement For Shehnaaz Leaves Fans Overjoyed

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge went on-air on February 17, 2020, with former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Shehnaaz Gill was asked to select five men who she thought posed the qualities of her suitor. She went on to impress the Sidnaaz supporters after she mentioned that she wants a person who has a few qualities like Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz was also seen selecting two men who will be sent inside the house. However, in the last episode, she was seen reuniting with Sidharth Shukla for the first time after Bigg Boss 13 finale. Shehnaaz also got teary-eyed as she reunited with Sidharth, who looked elated too to see her.

Sidharth called Shehnaaz a gem of a person

The episode also saw the Bigg Boss 13 winner praising Shehnaaz. It is not a hidden fact that Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond in the house was one of the main highlights of the thirteenth season. The Dil se Dil tak actor also went on to say that Shehnaaz is a gem of a person and is a very close friend of his. He added that even if Shehnaaz needs him at 12 in the night, he will always be there for her. This left all the SidNaaz fans extremely happy.

Shehnaaz recognized Sidharth even though she was blindfolded

Sidharth's introduction on the show was also a fun-filled affair. The host of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Manish Paul was seen telling Shehnaaz Gill that just as love is blind, she also had to be blindfolded to find her love. After she was blindfolded, Shehnaaz was asked to touch the hands of a few men and see if she likes them.

Sidharth Shukla was waiting at the end of the line and when Shehnaaz Gill was finally asked to touch his hand she recognised him. She also said that the guy standing at the end of the line gave her a very 'Sidharth Shukla vibe'. It will be interesting to see whether Sidharth makes more appearances to promote the show.

