Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani Likes THIS Quality Of Paras Chhabra

Post the end of Bigg Boss 13, housemates Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill already made arrangements to be locked back inside the villa. Both the actors have returned on a show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where both will be seeking a partner to marry. A range of contestants will be seen competing to win Paras and Shehnaaz’s hearts.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani on Paras Chhabra

One of the contestants includes South Indian actor Sanjjanaa Galrani. The makers of the show recently released a promo where the actor is seen talking a little about herself and also shares her thoughts on Paras Chhabra. When asked to tell something about herself she said that she is a South-Indian actor and shares that throughout her career, she has worked in about 14 films.

Further talking about what she likes the most about Chhabra, she said that she thinks he is a very straight-up guy. She added that it is a similarity that she shares with him that he is very bold and outspoken. She further added that someone like her would talk directly and confront people straight up if there something in her mind.

She continued that she would not feel insecure about what a person thinks when she expresses her thoughts. She concluded saying that those are the qualities that she really likes about him.

She was then asked where she would like to go for her honeymoon with Paras Chhabra. Sanjjanaa Galrani then said that there is a popular saying that wishful thinking is not that great a thing. She added that keeping that in mind, she is taking it one day at a time.

