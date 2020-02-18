'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update February 17: Shehnaaz And Paras Hunt For Partners

On the premiere night of Mujhse Saadi Karoge, which was held on February 17, 2020, host Maniesh Paul welcomed the audience and explained the importance of finding the right pair. He further stated that finding the right pair is the motive of the show. Maniesh then introduced the lady of the hour, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who performed on various songs. She narrated her entire story, right from being a small-town girl in Punjab to being one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 13 through the song.

The song also had a video clip of the famous Bigg Boss 13 couple 'Sidnaaz'. When asked, Shehnaaz stated that she was looking for a guy who would give her attention and who has some qualities of Sidharth Shukla in him. As the night progressed, Maniesh announced that only five men will get to stay in the house and impress Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz Gill meets her potential 'Dulha'

The first guy was introduced to the audience, who turned out to Shehnaaz’s friend Rohanpreet Singh from the show Rising Star 2. Shehnaaz revealed that she used to learn how to sing from him and that they have been friends for the past 2-3 years.

Rohanpreet sang the song Dil Diyan Gallan for her. Shehnaaz revealed that the men she selects will get a bracelet very similar to that of Salman Khan. To give away the bracelet and to approve Rohanpreet, Shehnaaz calls upon her brother Shehbaaz Gill.

Shehbaaz asks Rohanpreet if he has seen Bigg Boss 13 and if he knows anything about 'Sidnaaz'. Rohanpreet finally gets an approval, as Shehnaaz gives him the bracelet. The next man to enter is the famous paragliding fail guy and Roadies contestant -Vipin Sahu. He comes in with a small cake and a bouquet of flowers for Shehnaaz. However, he gets rejected and is sent back.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Bigg Boss 13 housemate and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge co-star Paras Chhabra make an entry. He performs to Kukkad Kamal Da and even adds his famous line 'Abra Ka Dabra, Main Hoon Paras Chhabra' in the dance. Towards the end of the dance, Paras’ mother’s dialogue '36 Aayegi 36 Jayegi, Teri Wali Teri Maa Hi Layegi' is also played.

Shehnaaz Gill requests Paras Chhabra to make sure that her shaadi doesn’t get ‘radd’ (cancelled) as he did with all the tasks in the Bigg Boss house. When asked, Paras revealed that he wants a woman who is a lot like his mother. He explained that she should be loving, caring and trustworthy like his mother. However, he later added that it would be great if he’s also hot and sexy.

Paras Chhabra meets his potential 'Dulhan'

The first girl to enter is Sanjana Galrani and just like Paras, she introduced herself as 'Raniyo Ki Rani Sanjana Galrani'. She later stated that she is an actor and has acted in over 40 South Indian films in the last decade. To check their chemistry, host Maniesh Paul asked the pair to do the handkerchief dance and Paras even ended up picking her up to win the game. Sanjana gets accepted as Paras states 'Abra Ka Dabra, you have impressed Paras Chhabra'. He then gave her the necklace with Paras written on it.

The next guy to enter is the famous stand-up comedian from Punjab, Balraj Syal. He goes on puts a garland around Shehnaaz’s neck. After a few questions, Shehnaaz gives Balraj the bracelet.

The next lady who is sent in to impress Paras Chhabra is Heena Panchal. She dances to the song Anarkali Disco Chali and mesmerises the audience with her performance. Maniesh and Paras both agree that she looks a lot like Malaika Arora.

As Paras talks to her, she asks him about the 'Akanksha' tattoo on his wrist. He states that the relationship is over and about the tattoo, he says, ‘Akanksha cut Kar Ke I will write, whose next?’ After some time, Paras tells Heena that she is approved as well.

