'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update February 21: The Disastrous Double Date

The February 21, 2020 episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge began with Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra telling the camera what is in their heart (Dil Ka Haal). Paras states that his Dil ka Haal is Behaal. He is stressed and wants the girls to pamper him. Mayur and Jasleen are sitting together. Jasleen says they have a great bonding and Mayur hints that they might fall in love.

Paras and Shehnaaz introduced the task of the day. The task titled ‘Guess Who?' where Paras and Shehnnaz have to recognise the contestants by their touch. Paras guesses all the girls correctly. Meanwhile, Heena puts on Jasleen’s perfumed to confuse Paras and puts chocolate sauce on Paras’ lips to help him recognise her. After a lot of efforts, he recognises her in the end. Paras then reveals that he recognised Jasleen by perfume and states that Ankita is fragile and has a fragile touch, which helped him recognise her.

As Shehnaaz started with her turn, the first man she has to recognise is Mayur. However, she mistakes him for Indeep. To confuse Shehnaaz they ask her brother Shehbaaz to go, Shehnaaz guesses that it is Mayur. She then recognises Balraj correctly. However, when it is Mayank’s turn she thinks it is Mayur. Towards the end, she recognises Rohanpreet correctly. Shehnaaz guessed Rohanpreet and Balraj as she knew Rohanpreet from before, and as for Balraj, she recognised him because he brought a smile to her face during speed dating. She said that the two have grabbed her attention.

Navdeesh and Sanjjana get into a verbal spat and Navdeesh starts crying. She claims that she doesn’t like Sanjjana at all. Shehnaaz chooses to go on a date with Balraj because he makes her happy, while Paras chose to go on a date with Ankita. Meanwhile, Paras tells Shehnaaz to start playing the game and states that the girls are trying to get his attention, but the men aren’t trying at all.

Paras and Shehnaaz go on a double date

Before going for the date, Jasleen tells Paras that all the girls are trying to get his attention and asks why is he taking Ankita on the date when she is trying the least. As the pair go on a double date, they are stunned with the lack of privacy. Shehnaaz tells Balraj that she took him out for the date because he isn’t fake. Paras seems to get irritated and says that he is lost. He gets into a fight with Balraj because he feels that his date isn’t going well because of Shehnaaz and Balraj. The date gets ruined.

Jasleen is talking to Mayur while painting her nails when Balraj and Ankita enter the house. Ankita is angry because of something that Shehnaaz said. Balraj says that he was insulted by Paras during the date, but he didn’t retaliate because they were sitting with the girls. Ankita reveals that she is disturbed with Paras’ aggression and starts crying.

Ankita later says that Rohanpreet is like her brother. Sanjjana doesn’t like it and the ladies get into a verbal spat. Paras and Shehnaaz return to the house and Jasleen tells Paras that Ankita entered the house with tears in her eyes. Paras apologises to Ankita, who says the moment is gone and won’t come back.

Ankita says that Shehnaaz and Balraj’s presence didn’t matter to her because they were talking to each other and weren't disturbing them. She later tells Paras that his anger was bad and that she had a feeling that he would get aggressive.

Shehnaaz tells Jasleen that she won’t evict Mayur and that she can spend time with him. Jasleen reveals that she likes Mayur, however, she says she doesn’t know about love but she likes him. Shehnaaz says it’s okay if you like someone else.

Jasleen and Sanjjana tell Paras to go with anyone other than Ankita and Navdeesh. Paras says he wanted to know Ankita and stated that he wants the other girls to get jealous. Shehnaaz clarifies the statement she made with Ankita during the date. She tells Ankita that she said what she said because her mind is stuck somewhere else and mouths the word Sidharth.

