Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Stalled Due To COVID-19, Contestants Click Pics Before Parting Ways

The wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been in headlines as reports claim that the show will go off-air very soon. However, it has been revealed that the contestants who were staying in the former Bigg Boss 13 house have been asked to leave the space due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. The show features Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for a suiter to wed in the reality show.

While the show has been going on in full swing, the sudden outburst of coronavirus has proven it to be unsafe for the contestants to keep being a part of the show. As per the statement released by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), it has announced that no movies or television shows can be shot between March 19 to March 31 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. After the notice was circulated, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants form the show were sent back home temporarily.

Pictures and videos from the set emerged after the contestants including Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz were asked to go home. Bigg Boss 11 contestants and Shehnaaz Gill’s friend Vikas Gupta will be seen going inside the house. Reports claim that after giving the contestants an earful, Vikas Gupta will ask the group to leave the house. In the pictures that were circulated online, Vikas Gupta is seen taking a selfie with the whole group from the show. While Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz has posted videos prior to their temporary farewell.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for a suitor. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had to select five people each who would then go inside the house. With the show facing two eliminations and the entry of the wild card contestants, Shehnaaz Gill had three male contestants in the house- Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma, and Tehraan Bakshi. While Paras Chhabra has Sanjjana Galrani, Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav, Navdeesh Kaur Shivani Jha, and Aanchal Khurana.

