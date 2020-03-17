'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' To Send All Contestants Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

After Bigg Boss 13, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra continued to entertain the masses until very recently. However, as per recent media reports, all the contestants of the show have been asked to go home. Rumours of the show going-off air were prevailing for a long time. However, nothing was confirmed by the official sources.

Now as FWICE i.e. Federation of Western India Cine Employees has announced that no movies or television shows can be shot between March 19 to March 31 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier reports suggested that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was scheduled to go off-air on March 27, 2020. However, due to the notice circulated by FWICE, all the contestants of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge are going to be sent back home earlier than expected.

About Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a matrimonial show that airs on Colors Channel. The show features both Bigg Boss 13 finalists Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill on a hunt for a perfect life partner. Over a period of 13 weeks, both Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will try to find a suitable partner for themselves in the show

Along with FWICE, even the Government of India is taking strict precautionary measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Schools and colleges are shut, exams are postponed also public places like malls, theatres are closed. The pandemic continues to claim lives every single day across the world.

As of March 17, coronavirus has reportedly resulted in the death of several people worldwide. It has become a global threat people are advised to stay home by medical experts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

