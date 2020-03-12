Sidharth Shukla Reveals That He Doesn't Follow Shehnaaz Gill's Show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

Sidharth Shukla recently spoke about his bond with his Bigg Boss 13 friend Shehnaaz Gill. He said that he is in touch with her. However, he also spoke about not following her show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, regularly.

Sidharth Shukla does not watch Shehnaaz’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been the most talked about couple on Bigg Boss 13. The candid moments, arguments and make-up talks were the most loved part of the show for most of the viewers. They also got an abbreviation of their own which was called SidNaaz. In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Sidharth Shukla was asked about his rapport with Shehnaaz Gill. He said that she is the only person that he has met after Bigg Boss 13. He added that he, however, does not follow her show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, confessed on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge that she has fallen in love with Sidharth Shukla. She said that she was unable to give her hundred per cent to the contestants in the house for the same reason. Have a look at what she said here.

Read Sidharth Shukla Dances With A Female Fan; Netizens Go 'Shuklaji Rocks'

Also read Shehnaaz Gill Confesses Her Love For Sidharth Shukla, Says Can't Fall In Love Again; Watch'

Sidharth Shukla talks about leaving differences behind

In the interview with the leading daily, Sidharth Shukla was also asked about his rapport with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. He said that now, when he looks at the fights with them, it only makes him laugh. He said if they meet now, they will probably have the same bond that they shared when they dispersed from the show. Sidharth Shukla was also of the opinion that if they meet now, they will probably have fun.

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla Instagram

Read Sidharth Shukla Speaks About Hardest Part Of Bigg Boss & His Mum Being His A-1 Cheerleader

Also read Sidharth Shukla Describes Shehnaaz Gill In Five Words, Calls Her Beautiful

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.