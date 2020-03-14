Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update For March 13: Shehnaaz Gill Yells At Everyone

Mujse Shaadi Karogie is a television dating reality show that airs on Colors TV. The show stars Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, who are looking out for a perfect life partner with the help of the show. It is hosted by Gautam Gulati, and the first episode of Mujhe Shaadi KarogE premiered on February 17, 2020.

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 12, 2020: Paras Gets Into A Huge Argument

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge written update for March 13, 2020

In the latest episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz yelled at everyone as they were discussing Ankita’s character on national television. She also yelled at Sanjjanaa and asked her to stay quiet while Balraj’s question led to an argument among the participants. After all the drama, Paras decided to break Ankita’s heart as he transferred her to the elimination round. On the other hand, Aanchal abused Shehbaaz, after which, his replies made her cry. Meanwhile, Heena said that she wanted to stay in the show so that she could witness Paras’ bad condition because of his arrogance and attitude.

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 11: Getting To Know The Wild Card Entries

Shehnaaz broke Indeep and Rohanpreet's heart by sending them for elimination while Aanchal informed Paras about Ankita and Balraj's conversation. After that, Balraj went to sort things up with Paras. Later, Mayur got into an argument with Sanjjanaa and made fun of her. As the show proceeded, Paras and Shehnaaz decided to take Ankita and Indeep on a solo date. Paras complimented Shivani and called her cute. He went on a date with Ankita and spoke to her about the issues going on in the show.

Ankita tried to explain things to Paras but the latter left the date midway. On the other hand, Indeep gifted a bangle to Shehnaaz on their date after which she got emotional. Ankita got upset with what Paras said while Shehnaaz spent some gala time with Indeep and got extremely impressed by him. After some time, Gautam Gulati entered the house to discuss the eliminations and complimented Shehnaaz about her looks.

Gautam informed everyone about Aanchal’s lie and meanwhile, Shivani also called Sanjjanaa weird. Shehzada called Balraj fake after which he discussed the issue with Gautam. As some time passed by, Aanchal shared her point of view when Shehnaaz yelled at Aanchal for commenting on Ankita’s character. However, Paras took the latter's side which led to a fight between him and Shehnaaz.

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 10: Wildcard Entries Add Colour To Holi Bash

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 06: The House Faces Its Eliminations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.