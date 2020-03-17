'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 16: A Twist In The Game Shakes The House

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 16 episode begins with Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra getting in a verbal spat after Shehnaaz tries to defend Ankita’s dignity. Shehnaaz Gill tells Ankita that she should leave because she isn’t compatible for him, to which Ankita saying that he isn’t compatible for her.

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra have an argument, during which Paras Chhabra takes a dig at how Shehnaaz Gill was in Bigg Boss 13 and her feelings towards him in Bigg Boss 13. Gautam Gulati settles the fight and tries to calm everyone down.

Aanchal clarifies what she said and Gautam Gulati lets Ankita clear her side as well. Ankita tells Paras Chhabra that he flips his side and adds that his ego has been hurt. Ankita and Paras get in a verbal disagreement. Paras Chhabra says that he doesn’t want a relationship with Ankita, to which Ankita says that Paras is fake and that she doesn’t want such a person in her life.

Heena and Navdeesh get in a verbal spat. Paras Chhabra states that Navdeesh, Sanjjanaa, Shivani and Aanchal have come to the show for him. The other two- Ankita and Heena are fake and that topics that they talk on are completely different from the others.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 11: Getting To Know The Wild Card Entries

While asked to do the bottle breaking task, Tehraan says that he gets a negative vibe from Aanchal and breaks the glass bottle on her head. Gautam Gulati talks to the girls about the incompatibility task and asks how Navdeesh was incompatible? Paras Chhabra says that the most incompatible girl for him is Navdeesh and least is Heena. He further says that he’d marry Navdeesh if she keeps playing like this. Gautam Gulati talks to the men and Balraj says he doesn’t understand the meaning of compatibility.

When asked by Gautam Gulati, Shehnaaz Gill says that her ‘Dil ka Haal’ is that she won’t let the initial four men- Rohanpreet Singh, Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi and Mayur Verma go as she is close to them all.

Gautam Gulati discloses that Shehnaaz Gill had spoken to Jay Bhanushali about being in love with Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill tears up while watching it and still maintains that she loves Sidharth Shukla. Gautam Gulati then asks Shehnaaz Gill if anyone will be able to make a lace in her heart the was Sidharth Shukla has made in her hearts? To which Shehnaaz Gill says that it won’t happen again and reveals that no one can take that place.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 10: Wildcard Entries Add Colour To Holi Bash

Gautam Gulati reveals a twist

Gautam Gulati creates a twist in the situation. He says that the nominations have been cancelled. Gautam Gulati says that the girls are looking real and will hence get an advantage. They will get an advantage to choose 1 guy that they genuinely have a connection with. He also states that more than 1 girl can take the name of 1 name.

Aanchal, Shivani, Navdeesh and Sanjjanaa tell Gautam Gulati that their connection has been with Paras Chhabra and no one else. While Ankita takes Balraj’s name and Heena chooses Mayur.

Cancel hue iss ghar mein nominations aur sidha hua kin contestants ka eviction?

Dekhiye on #MujhseShaadiKaroge at 10:30 PM, only on #Colors.



Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/cChv2NNBDx — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 14, 2020

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 06: The House Faces It's Eliminations

Rohanpreet, Indeep, Shehzaada and Tehran are told that they should leave the house right away as none of the girls took their name. Shehnaaz Gill says that it’s a joke, but Gautam Gulati asks them to leave, which they do. Gautam Gulati tells Shehnaaz Gill that the 4 guys leaving from the house is her fault.

Gautam Gulati gives an assurance that during the end of the show- Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, someone will get engaged. After Gautam Gulati leaves, Navdeesh tells Sanjjanaa that she should’ve saved Indeep. Heena and Aanchal try to have a conversation and Navdeesh interrupts. Balraj and Ankita talk and Ankita says that she is angry that Paras knew everything but still he behaved wrongly.

Sanjjanaa and Aanchal talk and Aanchal says that things between Ankita and Paras can never get back on good terms. Meanwhile, Ankita tells Heena that things can get sorted if Paras comes and talks to her. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 16 episode ends with Ankita telling Heena that when she spoke to Balraj she thought that he is matured and that she likes matured men.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 05: Things Get Spooky Inside The House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.