'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update Feb 24: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Flirts With Ankita

Television News

'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' written update for February 24 is out. Read to know about the latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place. Read on.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a dating television series which features Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. The ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 13 are trying to find a suitable life partner for themselves on the show. Check out the highlights and updates from the latest episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Updates - February 24

In the latest episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the girls have already started fighting over Paras Chhbara's attention in the house. Adding to the fire, Ankita Srivastava tells Paras Chhabra that she is the one for him and he will ultimately realise it. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill's friend and one of the participants, Rohanpreet Singh is receiving praises from other girls as well. Heena Panchal and Jasleen Matharu pile praise on Rohanpreet for being a good boy. They feel that he is quite different from people of his age. 

Just like Bigg Boss 13's house, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also is encountering some controversial fights. Sanjjana Galrani and Navdeesh Kaur get into another argument, Sanjjana slams Kaur for copying Shehnaaz Gill. Yet another heated argument takes place between Ankita and Jasleen, as Balraj tries to calm Ankita but she does not agree to stop. Shehnaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz is also an active part of the show. He is seen flirting with Ankita and also says that he would not mind if she becomes Shehnaz Gill's Bhabhi.  

Image Credits - Ankita Srivastava and Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
