'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update Feb 24: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Flirts With Ankita

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a dating television series which features Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. The ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 13 are trying to find a suitable life partner for themselves on the show. Check out the highlights and updates from the latest episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Updates - February 24

In the latest episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the girls have already started fighting over Paras Chhbara's attention in the house. Adding to the fire, Ankita Srivastava tells Paras Chhabra that she is the one for him and he will ultimately realise it. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill's friend and one of the participants, Rohanpreet Singh is receiving praises from other girls as well. Heena Panchal and Jasleen Matharu pile praise on Rohanpreet for being a good boy. They feel that he is quite different from people of his age.

ALSO READ | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Anup Jalota unhappy with Jasleen Matharu bonding with Paras Chhabra?

ALSO READ | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra & Shehnaaz Gill get special powers before nominations

Just like Bigg Boss 13's house, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also is encountering some controversial fights. Sanjjana Galrani and Navdeesh Kaur get into another argument, Sanjjana slams Kaur for copying Shehnaaz Gill. Yet another heated argument takes place between Ankita and Jasleen, as Balraj tries to calm Ankita but she does not agree to stop. Shehnaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz is also an active part of the show. He is seen flirting with Ankita and also says that he would not mind if she becomes Shehnaz Gill's Bhabhi.

Nominations se bachne ke liye contestants ne dikhaya apna hunar aur jeeta #ShehnaazGill aur #ParasChhabra ka dil😍

Dekhiye inki yeh dance performance aaj raat 10:30 baje #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein sirf #Colors par.#ParasKiShaadi #ShehnaazKiShaadi



Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/NjbOR9zzlP — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 24, 2020

ALSO READ | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra hits back at Anup Jalota for calling him 'two-timer'

ALSO READ | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Contestants impress Shehnaaz and Paras with a muddy task

Image Credits - Ankita Srivastava and Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.