Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Confirms That She Will Not Get Married On The New Show

Bigg Boss 13 finale was held just a few days back on February 15. As Sidharth Sukla was declared the winner, it was also declared that Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will participate in a wedding based reality show. The show title Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will feature Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra finding for their significant others. However, it has now been revealed that Shehnaaz Gill might not get married on the show.

Will Shehnaaz Gill get married on Mujhse Shadi Karoge?

The news comes after Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz Gill went on Instagram Live to state that Shehnaaz is too young to get married. In one video, Shehbaaz can be heard saying that she is just a kid and that she won’t get married so soon. He then added that Shehnaaz wouldn’t want to spoil her career by getting married.

#ShehnaazGill’s Brother reveals about her marriage plans for the show. pic.twitter.com/7c520P5xoD — I post (@Ipost123) February 17, 2020

In another video, Shehnaaz's brother asks her to confess that she won’t get married. Shehnaaz confirmed that she isn’t getting married so soon and that she will 'flip' at the last hour. Shehbaaz was also heard saying that one of the most liked pairs of Bigg Boss 13, 'Sidnaaz' will stay together.

There have been reports that Shehnaaz Gill’s father wasn’t very happy about the wedding based reality show. He even threatened to shut down the show if his daughter was forced into this kind of show.

Shehnaaz’s father had also accused the channel’s team of airing the promo video of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge before Bigg Boss 13 ended as they wanted to make sure that the voting for Shehnaaz would come to a halt. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge premieres tonight on the same channel that aired Bigg Boss 13.

