'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update February 20: House Revelations And Speed Dating

The episode of February 20, 2020 of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, begins with the contestants removing their blindfolds and seeing the newly renovated house for the first time. There are five men and five ladies in the house now. The five men include- Rohanpreet Singh, Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma and Dr Mayank Agnihotri. While the five women in the house are- Sanjjana Galrani, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh Kaur.

The contestants get settled in and they try to get comfortable with each other. Navdeesh Kaur calls herself ‘Sasti Shehnaaz’. Balraj Syal tells some of the other contestants that he has been single for far too long and that now he wants to block one side of the bed. Balraj gives Mayank a peck on the cheek, while Heena Panchal does the same with Jasleen Matharu.

Meanwhile, fellow Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants are trying to tell Navdeesh that her Punjabi girl act is fake. After a lot of discussions, she is agreeing that she is fake. Paras called Navdeesh another Shehnaaz as well. Jasleen Matharu and Mayur Varma are seen engrossed in some flirty banter. Paras Chhabra feels that Jasleen and Mayur have forgotten that they are here to impress Shehnaaz Gill and himself.

Shehnaaz Gill and Shahbaaz enter the house and get a grand welcome. When asked who or what she misses the most after coming back to the house, Shehnaaz says she misses Sidharth Shukla after she entered. Shehnaaz also confronts Navdeesh and asks her why she added Punjabi while speaking in Hindi when she can speak fluent Punjabi, Hindi and English.

Sanjjana Galrani claims that Navdeesh deleted all videos of herself speaking in good Hindi from her Instagram account. Navdeesh clears the air about it and the men appreciate her honesty. She accepts that she was being fake.

Shehbaaz talks to Ankita when she reveals that she was in a relationship for 5 years previously. Ankita says that she gels up well with men only because she doesn’t like being fake. Meanwhile, Anjali is crying as she feels that she is being cornered. Sanjjana tells some of the contestants that Navdeesh isn’t a commoner and that she is a celebrity too. Mayur reveals that he has an A tattoo on his back which was for his ex.

Speed dating begins

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill reveal the first game that they are going to play is called Speed dating. They would take a person inside a room and talk to them and get to know them. However, if the date doesn’t go well, they will press a buzzer to indicate that their time is up.

The first man to enter is Mayur Verma from Ludhiana. He talks to Shehnaaz who seems to think that the date is going okay. The second man to enter is Indeep Bakshi. He reveals that he hates women who act fake, however, Shehnaaz says she is getting bored and that he should entertain her. He fails to do so and Shehnaaz Gill presses the buzzer. She later states that she thought her date with Indeep was boring.

The third person to enter is Dr Mayank Agnihotri, who holds a PhD in commerce. He speaks about his past and tells Shehnaaz Gill about his marriage and divorce. He also tells Shehnaaz that he has come to get to know Shehnaaz more, and that marriage can happen at a later date.

Shehnaaz liked how genuine he was and was impressed by him. Balraj Syal enters next with a flower for Shehnaaz as a token of peace. He says that it’s impossible to get Sidharth Shukla out of Shehnaaz’s head and that the men will all try their best to do so. Shehnaaz Gill reveals that Sidharth Shukla doesn’t feel for her the way she feels for him.

The last man to enter is Rohanpreet Singh, who says that he like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bond in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz asks him to sing the song Dil Diya Gallan and she quickly complies. Shehnaaz Gill later reveals that she likes his voice and that he is a nice and a cute guy.

The first girl to enter was Navdeesh Kaur, she reveals that it’s her first date, ever. She reveals that she has a tattoo for a boyfriend and that they broke up 2 years ago. The second woman to enter is Heena Panchal who states that friendship is important to her. Paras says that he is looking for a girl who is emotionally strong and possesses qualities of his mom qualities like she should be loving and that there should be security in love and that their comfort zones should match.

The third woman to enter is Jasleen Matharu, who says that their vibe and energy is similar. She states that she appreciated his bond with Mahira and wants that bond.

The next girl to enter is Sanjjana Galrani, who wants to start as friends. She gets eggs, fruits and dry fruits for Paras Chhabra to eat. The pair ball dances as they sing to the song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko. Paras like the gesture as he thought she was sweet.

Paras Chhabra comes out and takes the last girl, Ankita Shrivastav inside the room. Paras says he feels like he is sitting with a queen. He further says that he notices a lot of men around her and that he doesn’t want to get jealous. She says that he shouldn’t get jealous because she doesn’t get jealous.

By the end of the episode, Shehnaaz Gill reveals that her best date was with Balraj Syal because he entertained her. Paras Chhabra stated that his best date was with Ankita. As the day comes to an end, Jasleen and Sanjjana have a dispute over who will make tea for Paras the next day.

