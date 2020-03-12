'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 11: Getting To Know The Wild Card Entries

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 10 episode begins with a siren as the dancers return and a song starts playing as two wildcard entries enter the house. The first man who enters the house as wild card entry is singer and actor Shehzada, from Ludhiana. Shehzada tries talking to Shehnaaz Gill by asking her if she likes people from Ludhiana, to which she says she doesn’t.

Ankita talks to Paras Chhabra and asks him what he liked in the wild card entry girls. Another wild card entry to enter the house is host, Tehraan Bakshi. He then joins in to talk to everyone. The entire group sits down to talk to Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

Balraj and Mayur ask Shehnaaz if she liked the two new guys and she says she didn’t. Shehnaaz Gill hatches a plan with the initial male housemates and Shehbaz to scare the two new guys away. The entire house unites to implement the plan that Shehnaaz Gill made to scare away the two new men.

Shehnaaz Gill stars acting like she is possessed and that she is having a stroke. Heena tells Tehraan that it is a prank. The two men ask Sanjjanaa if it’s a prank and she says she cannot say anything.

Ankita tells Shehbaz that she is infatuated with Paras Chhabra. The next morning, Paras’ ‘Dil ka Haal’ is that he is comfortable and nice as he can see reality in the new girls. Mayur and Balraj pamper Shehnaaz Gill and Sanjjanaa sings the song Joru ka Gulaam and they all dance to it.

Balraj tells Shehnaaz Gill that if she has a problem with him, she should nominate him and send him home. He mentions that he didn’t like that people called them brother and sister.

Getting to know the wild card entries

Balraj and Sanjjanaa get in a spat and Shehnaaz Gill tries to pacify their fight. Paras Chhabra stated that he will go on alone time with the new girls and Shehnaaz Gill will go on alone time with the wildcards. Paras Chhabra initially goes with Shivani and the two have a great talk. Shivani tells Paras that she liked Mahira Sharma and his bond in the Bigg Boss 13, she also added that she always wants him to be friends with Mahira. The pair dance on the song Ishqwala Love.

Paras Chhabra tells Shivani that he’s gone on a date with all the other girls before but this was his best date so far. Shivani says that the connection between the two is building, while Paras Chhabra says he liked Shivani.

Shehnaaz Gill is on a date with Shehzada, where she tells him what she didn’t like about him. After the date, Shehnaaz says that he didn’t impress her and that he will have to work a lot to impress her. Balraj and Tehraan get in a little spat and the two try to resolve it.

Tehraan and Shehnaaz go on a date, where he says that a date with her is no less than Shaadi for him. Meanwhile, Aanchal is on a date with Paras Chhabra. Shehnaaz tells Tehraan that it’s difficult to win her heart and also says that she’s psycho.

Aanchal tells Paras Chhabra that all the girls in the house are fake and she finds Navdeesh fake too. Tehraan says he wants to call Shehnaaz either Sanu or Shehnaazu, however, she says she doesn’t know if she will respond to those names. Tehraan says Shehnaaz Gill that he will have to call her by a name to see if she responds then. When asked which one she prefers, she says she would prefer Sanu.

Paras Chhabra tells Aanchal that she should’ve come to the show sooner. Paras Chhabra tells her that she is the strongest girl in the house. Paras finds her real and Aanchal is very happy after the date. She says she feels reassured about her decision of coming to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Trouble starts brewing

Shehbaz flirts with Ankita and Paras Chhabra and Shehbaz get in a fun banter. Ankita is hurt by the way Paras reacted during the banter. Shehbaz, Heena, Balraj and Ankita talk about how they should insult Paras Chhabra as he made Ankita feel bad. The episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge concludes with Balraj and Heena talking about how Paras Chhabra is jealous when any guy talks to any of the girls in the house.

