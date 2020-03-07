'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 06: The House Faces It's Eliminations

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 6 episode begins with Gautam Gulati performing on the song Garmi in the garden area. Gautam Gulati says that unlike last week, he will definitely take someone from the contestants this time. He further adds that the efforts that the contestants are putting in can be seen this week and hence they deserve a day to relax. A pool party is organised so that they can relax with a pool party.

However, there is a catch involved in the pool party and that is that only 8 out of 10 contestants will get to enjoy the pool party. The remaining 2 will stay back in the ‘Cage of Love’. Both girls and boys have to choose one person from their groups respectively. The girls argue about who will go in the cage, while Balraj tells the men that he wants to go in the cage. The girls finally decide that Heena will go in the cage.

The party starts as Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra enters the house. Soon, Gautam Gulati comes in says he liked that the girls debated over the name of the girl that goes in. Balraj was asked why he volunteered to go in the cage, and he says that he is not interested in enjoying a pool party with the 8 guys and girls. Balraj and Jasleen get into a verbal spat over what he said.

Jasleen also states that Sanjjanaa has assassinated her character. When asked by Gautam Gulati, Shehnaaz Gill says that she has felt very good and has a good bond with Mayur and Rohanpreet. Paras Chhabra stated that he felt that his best connection is with Navdeesh because she has understood him the most.

Paras says that if Ankita was in the ranking task, her number would be 2, which is after Navdeesh. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are given the power to swap people from the cage and replace them with someone sitting outside. Paras says he doesn’t want to swap because he doesn’t want to break heart the girl’s hearts who have chosen Heena to be inside. Shehnaaz Gill says that she wants to swap Balraj with Indeep.

Gautam Gulati further reveals that the audience has sent a few gifts for the contestants. The audience has sent a mannequin named ‘darling’ for Rohanpreet. The next thing is a sash for ‘Overacting Ki Dukaan’, while the housemates feel that the tag fits best on Sanjjanaa, however, the audience has stated that the tag should go to Jasleen.

The Mayank, Mayur and Jasleen tiff gets clarified. While Gautam Gulati says that Jasleen’s behaviour has flipped after the Paras Chhabra’s date. Paras clearly indicates that he is not in love with Jasleen. Shehnaaz Gill says that the next sash, the sash for ‘Pappu fail ho Gaya’ should go to Balraj and the audiences agreed too. Ankita says that she was friends with Balraj, however, they aren’t friends now.

Pyaar Ki Jung task

Gautam Gulati explains the task that he is going to ask the contestants to play. The name of the task is ‘Pyaar Ki Jung’. After Gautam leaves the house for a brief time, Ankita sits on Balraj’s lap and asks him if he is mad at her, to which Balraj says he isn’t. Ankita demands a kiss on the cheek and Balraj obliges, while she kisses his forehead and sorts the fight.

Gautam Gulati returns and explains the task. He says that two men will sit on a float and each guy has to ensure that he makes the other guy fall off his float. He also states that the same rules apply to women as well. In the first round, it is Balraj who is asked to fight against Indeep, and Balraj eventually wins the round. Then Balraj has to compete with Mayur, in which Mayur falls off.

Balraj is then asked to fight against Rohanpreet and Balraj loses the match. Rohanpreet has to fight the last guy, Mayank, in which Rohanpreet loses. Mayank is declared the winner of the game.

The girls get in the pool for the match and the first round is against Heena and Navdeesh. Heena loses and Navdeesh wins the round. She has to then fight Jasleen in the second round, in which Jasleen falls off. Navdeesh is then pitted against Sanjjanaa and Navdeesh yet again wins the round. Hence, she is declared the winner of the game. Navdeesh and Mayank get a picture with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill respectively and it is hung on the ‘Wall of Love’.

Eliminations

Gautam Gulati then discloses that the bottom two in men are Balraj and Mayank and he tells Shehnaaz Gill that the one with the least votes is Mayank. He is then thrown in the water and is eliminated from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The bottom two in women are Sanjjanaa and Jasleen. Paras is told that the girl who gets eliminated is Jasleen and she is thrown in the water. The episode ends with Gautam Gulati taking Jasleen and Mayank out of the house with him.

