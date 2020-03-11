'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 10: Wildcard Entries Add Colour To Holi Bash

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 10 begins with Navdeesh asking Ankita to make tea for her and Paras Chhabra, after which she has an emotional outburst. Ankita and Navdeesh get into a spat over some duties in the house. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are seen sitting in the secret room. While everyone in the home is given a small task to choose someone who is least compatible for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. The person that is chosen by the housemates will get a punishment.

Heena and Navdeesh get into an argument and Ankita also gets involved in the fight. The men chose Balraj as the least compatible guy for Shehnaaz Gill. The women choose Navdeesh and Heena and the votes are equal for both so Ankita and Sanjjanaa discuss whom to choose so that they can have one person who is least compatible. Sanjjanaa, in order to break the tie, takes Navdeesh’s name, who gets fussy and worked up over the decision of the girls.

Paint a portrait task

Navdeesh tells Sanjjana she’s not friends with her anymore and that she isn’t going to be loyal to her. The contestants are given a task to make a painting for Paras and Shehnaaz Gill as a Holi gift. The nominated contestants are going to be the paintbrush, while the others have to paint on the canvas with the brush. The canvas is such that if the paint is all over it, the portraits of Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will be visible.

For the men, Balraj is the paintbrush and he is seen being cooperative as the men do everything in their power to make him feel good. For women, Navdeesh is the paintbrush, and she is refusing to cooperate as she claims that the women aren’t treating her well. The men could complete the drawing, while the girls couldn’t. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill enter the house and ask everyone to gather in the garden area. Paras and Shehnaaz Gill unveil their painting. Shehnaaz’s painting comes out great, but Paras’ painting comes out fine. Inside the house, Shehnaaz Gill tells Navdeesh that she liked Heena’s game this time rather than hers. However, she also says that Paras Chhabra liked Navdeesh’s game better.

Wild cards enter in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

The housemates of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge enjoy a Holi party and Heena and Navdeesh are seen hugging each other after the arguments that they had the previous day. Two female wild card contestants enter the house of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge while the party is going on. The new contestants are Roadies season 8 winner Aanchal Khurana and dancer, model Shivani Jha. Sanjjanaa is heard saying that if the girls aren’t temporary the rest of the women in the house will ensure that they make them temporary. The show ends with Balraj talking to the new wildcard entry- Aanchal and introducing her to Shehbaz.

