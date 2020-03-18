'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update For March 17: Tehraan Comes Back With A Challenge

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 17 episode begins with Aanchal telling Mayur that after last night’s eviction she cannot understand anything. Mayur says that he is disturbed and that he couldn’t bid adieu to Indeep and Rohanpreet. Sanjjanaa tells Ankita to make tea for her as well and she refuses, the two get into a banter. Sanjjanaa tells about her interaction to Navdeesh while Ankita tells about it to Mayur and Heena.

Ankita talks to Aanchal and Aanchal says that one on one conversations should happen but in the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house, everyone pounces on each other’s conversations. Mayur, Balraj, and Ankita talk about Sanjjanaa. Meanwhile, Sanjjanaa and Navdeesh are having a conversation where Sanjjanaa tells her that Shehnaaz Gill is going mad. She says Shehnaaz is losing her importance in her mind because of her actions. They also talk about how Sidharth Shukla is Shehnaaz Gill’s past and that she is mocking the format of the show by her actions.

Ankita tells Mayur and Heena that she won’t play any game that involves Paras Chhabra from here on. She says that the reason behind it is that if he has ‘rejected’ her and she has done the same then he won’t comply with the task rules. Ankita adds that she can only fight with Paras Chhabra and not love him. Ankita wants to do a romantic task and when Heena asks her whom she’d do that task with, she says she won’t get any feelings with Paras Chhabra so she’d do it with Balraj instead. Balraj tells Heena that Paras Chhabra told him to not support Ankita as it isn’t looking right from outside the house. Balraj also tells her that Paras Chhabra told him that his image is getting tarnished because of it.

Heena makes Ankita understand that she should not behave the same with everyone as it is looking bad on the outside. Ankita says that she’ll be careful. Heena, Navdeesh and Sanjjanaa get in a spat over kitchen duties. Sanjjanaa in a fit of rage calls Heena an item and a dancer in a bad way. Shivani defends Heena from Sanjjanaa’s harsh words. Later, Navdeesh tells Sanjjanaa that she should not use words like item girl and dancer and that they are wrong. Sanjjanaa and Navdeesh get in a fight with each other.

Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, and Shehbaz enter the house and are greeted by everyone. Heena tells Shehnaaz that Ankita, Balraj, Mayur and herself have become a gang. Navdeesh, Sanjjanaa and Aanchal tell Paras Chhabra what happened. Heena tells Shehnaaz Gill that she is hurt by the words used by Sanjjanaa.

Heena is sitting outside and she is crying because she is hurt by the words used by Sanjjanaa during their fight. Balraj comes in and tries to console her. Shehbaz, Ankita and Mayur join as well. She tells Shehbaz and Mayur that she is sad because of them. She says they ignore her when Shehnaaz Gill comes. Shehbaz tells her to hug and move on as they all try to console her. Ankita and Balraj talk to each other after they have a disagreement while consoling Heena earlier.

Tehraan is back

Just a night after he is evicted, Tehraan enters the house. He says that he has a challenge to make a great connection with Shehnaaz Gill in 4 days. If he fails, he’ll go out of the house. The song Tera Hero Idhar hai plays as he enters the house. Tehraan gets a rose for Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz Gill, however, says her mood was off when she saw Tehraan walk in.

Shehnaaz says that someone has told her family that Tehraan had made a wrong comment on her previously. Tehraan says that he didn’t do it as he doesn’t have a Twitter. Shehnaaz Gill thanks him for clearing the air. Shehnaaz, whole conversing with Tehraan says that she doesn’t like Paras Chhabra.

A dietitian for Paras

Paras introduces a new game aim is to make that girl his dietitian for a week. He chooses to play the task, he chooses Shivani and Aanchal for the game. The girls have to feed Paras Chhabra a whole half Kilo cake and the one who can feed him the most wins. Paras Chhabra says he wants to puke and Aanchal runs after him. Paras, Sanjjanaa, Aanchal and Shivani return and Sanjjanaa tells them that they should’ve been careful because he shouldn’t fall ill. When the cakes are compared, Shivani’s cake is close to getting finished, she wins the task and becomes his dietitian for the week.

Aanchal said that she wanted to win because Shivani is good with words and she can’t be fake like her. As container full of vegetables come in to help Paras with his diet, Shivani says she cannot cook but she’ll try her best. Paras Chhabra is lying in the elite room and Aanchal is trying to ask him if she can get him anything to make him feel better.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 17 episode ends after Paras introduces the second game, which is to make one of the girls her stylist. He has to choose two women again, and he chooses Sanjjanaa and Navdeesh. Balraj and Shehbaz are supposed to be fussy clients to the stylists Navdeesh and Sanjjanaa who have to deal with their attitude.

