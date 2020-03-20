'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 19: Vikas Gupta's Entry Shakes The House

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 19 episode begins with the girls trying to take Paras Chhabra’ attention, while Sanjjanaa and Ankita’s fight continues. Ankita tries to impress Paras Chhabra by doing Tarzan’s acting and she successfully manages to entertain him and the rest of the people.

Shehbaz disqualifies Shivani with a heavy heart as he feels that her contribution is the least during that time. Sanjjanaa tries to corner Shivani but Shehnaaz Gill, Shehbaz, Mayur and Balraj make a fun segment out of it.

Paras Chhabra asks for a massage from Ankita who refuses to comply and says she would’ve given him a massage him if they were friends. Ankita asks Paras Chhabra to say sorry as he has hurt her feelings, he says sorry. Shehbaz does shayri and entertains, everyone. Shehbaz eliminates Sanjjanaa Galrani from the task. During the task, Aanchal puts sindoor in her maang and everyone is surprised.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update For March 18: Tasks To Impress Paras Chhabra

As the task continues, Heena gives Paras Chhabra a mini manicure and Ankita keeps on having a conversation with him. Shehbaz evicts Aanchal Khurana and says Ankita had the most attention. Heena and Shehnaaz do Bala dance and Shivani joins in. He asks Ankita to do the dance and she finally complies; Heena joins in too.

Balraj does a shayri in Heena’s place to impress Paras Chhabra while Heena lip-syncs to it. Shehbaz says he gave the least attention to Heena Panchal in the round- which means Ankita Srivastava wins the task.

Heena tells Mayur that she is weirded out that Ankita didn’t stick to her words. Ankita had told her that she won’t do a task that involves Paras and now she did a task for him. Shehbaz, Balraj do some comic shayri.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update For March 17: Tehraan Comes Back With A Challenge

Later in the day, Heena and Ankita have a chat, where Heena tells Ankita that she contradicted her own words. Ankita says that she just played her game but not wholeheartedly. Ankita went on to say that she will still choose Balraj over Paras Chhabra. Ankita explains that she has a connection and a relationship with him. Ankita says that Balraj might’ve felt bad with the way she was playing the game.

Vikas Gupta enters the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house

Ankita goes out in the garden area to talk to Balraj and he says that he was uncomfortable with a few things that she did. Ankita says she knew he might not like things. Balraj says she got a little too touchy, which made him uncomfortable. A song plays and everyone gathers in the garden area. Shehnaaz Gill and few others are dancing when the doors open and Vikas Gupta walks in.

It is now Shehnaaz Gill’s turn to play the same game and the referee was her is not Shehbaz but Vikas Gupta. All three men try to get her attention by talking to her. Tehraan tries to dance for Shehnaaz Gill as well. Mayur and Balraj wear lipstick and act funny for her. Shehnaaz Gill asks Tehraan to say sorry as he had challenged himself to impress her in 4 days.

Tehraan says sorry if he has hurt her. Vikas Gupta says Mayur is very entertaining. But, because Tehraan says sorry and Shehnaaz Gill spoke to him, he had her attention. He further says that these kind of tasks are Balraj’s strong suit and hence, Tehraan Bakshi and Balraj Sayal win the game.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 16: A Twist In The Game Shakes The House

Vikas Gupta's words of wisdom

Vikas asks everyone who isn’t confident about the finale and who thinks that they aren’t going to the finale of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? Ankita says she wouldn’t make it and she gets clarity when she is told that she is very much going. Aanchal and Shehbaz get in a verbal spat.

Paras Chhabra was asked which girl hasn’t tried to impress him this far in the show. Paras Chhabra says everyone is trying, Heena and Ankita weren’t trying till yesterday but all are trying now. Ankita says that she was just playing the game but she wasn’t trying to impress Paras or trying to get him in her life.

Heena says Paras Chhabra manipulates the women in the house to act according to him. It doesn’t sit well with Paras Chhabra. He says that if he was to manipulate she won’t be sitting here. He has the power to eliminate her.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 19 episode ends with Vikas Gupta telling everyone that it was clearly told that anyone can make a connection with anyone. Love cannot be done forcibly and no one can force them to fall for someone forcibly. He asks them to find that space, find love and win the show together.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update For March 13: Shehnaaz Gill Yells At Everyone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.