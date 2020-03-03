'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 02: The Masterminds Get Exposed

On Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 2 episode, the housemates get in a fight over the duties. Jasleen and Sanjjana get into a verbal spat, where Jasleen accuses Sanjjana of spoiling her character. Mayur consoles Jasleen as she is seen getting extremely angry with Sanjjana. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill were taken to a secret room and shown what conversations the housemates had during the weekend.

Mayank and Jasleen are seen having a conversation when Mayank is heard saying that he feels that Shehnaaz Gill isn’t as great as she thinks she is and that she doesn’t have the brains to play the game. Both Jasleen and Mayank come to an agreement that Shehnaaz is probably being cautious because she is worried about what Sidharth Shukla might feel. Meanwhile, inside the house, Indeep and Sanjjana are seen talking about how Paras Chhabra asked her to give him some space. She confesses that it broke her heart when Indeep shares a few words of wisdom with her. Both Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill agree that he is giving her the right kind of advice.

Jasleen, while talking to Mayank tells him that Mayur is just a friend and that she is not attracted to him, but is attracted to Paras. When asked to speak her mind, Jasleen confesses that she’s a little attracted to Mayur but also says that she is in denial. She then turns the tables and asks Mayank why he is still in the show when he is not into Shehnaaz Gill? Mayank tells her that Shehnaaz and Paras have no power over the elimination or else he would’ve been out of the house by now. Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras and Shehnaaz say that everyone in the house is fake.

Contestants get in a line

Jasleen while talking to Heena at night post lights out tells her that things are different with Paras Chhabra than they are with Mayur because Paras understands her. Heena says you can’t sail in two boats. Jasleen tells Heena that Mayur is just a friend. The housemates play a game, wherein they rank the contestants from 1-5 on the basis of how close they are to former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. Towards the end of the game, Paras and Shehnaaz will choose two people to spend alone time with.

The boys make a line up for Shehnaaz with Rohanpreet on number one, Balraj on number two, Mayur or three, Indeep on four and the last slot was taken up by Mayank. However, the men get into a tiff and reshuffle the ranks. Number one is taken by Mayur, two by Indeep, Rohanpreet on third, Balraj on forth and Mayank on the fifth rank.

When the girls are asked to rank themselves, they create chaos. For them, the ranking is between 1-4 as Ankita wasn’t a part of the game due to health issues. After a lot of dispute, the girls come up with a ranking. Jasleen stands on the first rank, while Navdeesh is on the second, Heena on third and Sanjjana on forth. Paras Chhabra liked Navdeesh’s attitude as she stood her ground for wanting to stand on the first rank.

Sanjjana cracks up and says that she’s being loyal and that’s her fault. Paras Chhabra says that Sanjjana is very similar to his ex-girlfriend Akansha Puri. After the task is over, Shehnaaz Gill though the speaker tells the housemates that she wants to spend her time with Mayur as he ignored people who spoke ill about her and did not speak behind her back. She then stated that the second person that she wants to spend her time with is Indeep because she finds him most genuine and that he took a stand for her when he heard someone speaking badly about her behind her back.

Paras Chhabra the states that he wants to put Navdeesh on number one rank. He further adds that he wants to go on the alone date with Navdeesh and Jasleen. As Jasleen enters, Paras is very angry and asks Jasleen what is going on between her and Mayur? Jasleen clarifies that she won’t fall for a guy who says that he has been with 500 girls. Paras tells her to do whatever she wants and that if she wants to be with Mayur she should be with him. Paras tells her that through the screen it seems like Jasleen loves Mayur.

Shehnaaz is sitting for an alone date with Indeep who tells her that he liked that she thought he was genuine. Meanwhile, in the house, Jasleen asks Mayur what is going on with them? Indeep, on the other hand, tells Shehnaaz Gill that he feels it’s a stress buster to sit with her. In the house, Mayur and Jasleen argue over how their relationship is being perceived by the audience. Mayur says he won’t talk to Jasleen in the show after she tells him that he flirts with her a lot. Indeep raps for Shehnaaz while they are concluding the date. When Indeep returns, he finds Jasleen crying with Mayur, who clears the air about their relationship.

