'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 05: Things Get Spooky Inside The House

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 5 episode begins with Paras Chhabra narrating his ‘Dil ka Haal’. He says that he’s disturbed about what he heard the night before about Sanjjanaa behaving weirdly and like she is possessed. He says that he scared and confused. Meanwhile, Mayur tells Jasleen that he doesn’t want to talk to her. He further added that outside the house is another thing but while they are inside the house he doesn’t want to talk to her. Shehnaaz Gill narrates her ‘Dil ka Haal’ and says that it is great. However, she adds that she needs more pampering and attention from the boys who are both inside and outside the house.

Navdeesh and Shehbaz secretly hatch a plan of making the others in the house feel like Sanjjanaa is possessed by a ghost. They hide a tissue paper under Sanjjanaa’s pillow, with Navdeesh and Jasleen’s name written in the beginning, while Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s name are present on the list as well. Shahbaz, Jasleen and Indeep find the paper in Sanjjanaa’s pillow and soon Mayur joins the trio. Navdeesh tells paras she’s scared and she doesn’t want to stay in the house under such situations. Mayur goes out and tells about the tissue to Balraj and Shehnaaz. Balraj tells them to leave the tissue paper alone and not touch it at all.

Inside the bedroom, Jasleen asks Sanjjanaa if she’s okay and she replies in a cryptic way that she is possessed. She goes on to say that there is a ghost inside her. Meanwhile, Ankita returns to the house. Shehbaz tells Ankita that Balraj missed her the most, as she goes out to hug Balraj, he tells Ankita that Sanjjanaa gave her the disease because there is a ghost inside her.

Meet love astrologer baba Shehbaz

A little later in the day, love astrologer Baba Shehbaz comes in to answer questions and read the palms of the contestants. He taunts Mayur and Jasleen about the bond they share. Mayank, Mayur and Jasleen clear the air about the whole alone time controversy that took place when Jasleen had her alone time with Paras Chhabra. While baba Shehbaz is reading Balraj’s palm, Balraj jokes about not minding getting married to a man but DNA should be from the Gill family.

Jasleen tells Mayur that they will talk after three months. However, things go south from there on and Jasleen yells at everyone in the house and tells everyone that she is getting bothered because of them constantly linking her up with Mayur. Jasleen yells at Mayur as well and tells him that he should not see her face again. She states that the bond was two ways, why is she getting the blame for it and not the two of them.

Paras Chhabra while talking about Jasleen and Mayur bring Heena and Shehbaz’s topic into the conversation and says that Heena is in love with Shehbaz. The entire house erupts in chaos and Heena, Shahbaz and Paras start yelling. Heena and Navdeesh start fighting after she makes a lewd comment about her. Heena accuses Navdeesh of being with Shehbaz. Navdeesh and Heena start pushing each other while Balraj tries to break the fight. After the fight, the love astrology continues and Rohanpreet says that Shehnaaz is beautiful and that his heart beats fast when he is with her. Jasleen and Mayur talk she says she doesn’t care if they are linked together because they know what they share.

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill each decide to take one contestant out on a date because if they get eliminated the next day, at least they would get to spend some time with this contestant. Shehnaaz Gill chooses to go out on a date with Mayank, while Paras Chhabra chooses to take Sanjjanaa out on a date. While on the date, Paras tells Sanjjana that he likes Navdeesh the most because she understands him the best. Paras says his ex-girlfriend put efforts into their relationship, but never understood him. Shehnaaz tells Mayank about how she has lived her life and her journey from Ludhiana to today. She further adds that marriage is not a joke to her and that she wants to marry only ones.

Sanjjanaa gets possessed

When they return from the date, post light out, Sanjjanaa starts behaving like she is possessed. Paras Chhabra gets agitated and holds her by the hair while throwing her out of the bedroom. Paras Chhabra even slaps her across the face, after which she ruins out to the garden area and bangs on the door asking for an escape. She says that someone is making her do this and goes on to rest on the garden couch. Inside Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s room, the housemates talk about how Sanjjanaa behaved and stated that she might not be faking it as no one would get slapped across the face for an act.

