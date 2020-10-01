Mukesh Khanna Wants 'Shaktimaan' To Be Indian Franchise With International Standard

Bollywood actor-producer Mukesh Khanna wanted Shaktimaan’s three-film franchise to be bigger than Krrish and Ra.One. In an interview with Mid-Day, the artiste has announced a new project in collaboration with the original team, who are reuniting to create the new Shaktimaan movie. Here’s everything to know about Mukesh Khanna’s upcoming venture.

Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna has been planning to create a three-film franchise of Shaktimaan. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, he revealed about reuniting with the original team of the show, to make the superhero trilogy. Talking about the leading star in the movie, Mukesh Khanna said that he could not reveal who they were considering to play the new Shaktimaan. Additionally, the actor-producer said that the final announcement would take place after sealing the deal. Khanna explained that he wanted Shaktimaan to be bigger than Krrish and Ra.One. Moreover, he wanted it to be an Indian franchise with international standards.

Mukesh Khanna announced that the first installment is likely to release in the second half of 2021. He revealed how the children across the country wrote to him and requested to create a new season of the series. The actor-producer called that the excitement around that had not dwindled as Shaktimaan was the first Indian superhero. He explained the reason for the slow development of their plan by telling that the makers of Krrish had ₹150 crores to create the movie. Mukesh Khanna concluded that as everything was falling in place, the project could have rolled by then but the pandemic disrupted their plans.

The plot of Shaktimaan

Mukesh Khanna played the dual roles of a timid journalist and his alter ego in Shaktimaan. The creators of the show that is Khanna along with Dinker Jani would serve as the creative producers of the upcoming movie. They have been reportedly searching for the director, who could do justice to their project. Speaking about its story, Mukesh Khanna told that Shaktimaan spanned from Mahabharat and the Satya Guru and was 5,000 years old. Additionally, he said that Shaktimaan was made with Paanchbhoota. So, Khanna explained that they started building the modern story on the concept of a young boy who went on to become invincible.

