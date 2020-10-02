Mukesh Khanna Reveals How Excited He Is To Be Making 'Shaktimaan' Trilogy

Although Avengers and Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes enjoy a massive fan following today, Shaktimaan will still be remembered and cherished by every 90s kid in India. Talking about this, Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna, recently revealed that the much-acclaimed show, Shaktimaan will now be adapted on the big screen.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Mukesh revealed that he is more than being happy about making a trilogy of Shaktimaan. He also added that he has been much more relieved because it has been over four to five years that he is planning to make a movie on the same. He also said that a lot of people say that he has made their childhood, so he can understand their keenness also to see Shaktimaan being brought back.

Apart from this news, the actor has also been taking to his Twitter handle to reveal some more interesting facts about the upcoming film. On October 2, 2020, the actor went on to tweet a note sharing the good news with his fans. He wrote saying that Shaktimaan is all set to be back. He also added that he will not be premiering Shaktimaan 2 on the TV channel or OTT platforms but will directly release it on the big screen. He also shared another tweet where he revealed that he will slowly give out information about the same. He also added that he is joining hands with a very big production house. Take a look at his tweets below.

Ab baat Duniya ko batane layak ho gai hai ki Shaktimaan Dobara अवतरित ho raha hai. Ji haan Shaktimaan ke Doston , Ab Officially ye bata raha hoon ki Main Shaktimaan 2 le kar aa raha hoon. Wo bhi TV channel ya OTT par naheen, balki Trilogy, 3 Films ke roop me Bade parde par. — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 2, 2020

Details dheere dheere hum disclose karenge. Filhaal itna bata sakta hoon Ek bahut bade Production House ke saath maine haath milaya hai is Himalayan task ko Anjaam dene ke liye. Kah sakta hoon, jo kuch Banega Wo Krish Ravan se bada hoga. Aur ye Shaktimaan ke liye jayez bhi hai — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 2, 2020

The plot of Shaktimaan

Mukesh Khanna played the dual roles of a shy journalist and his alter ego in Shaktimaan. The creators of the show that is Khanna, along with Dinker Jani, will be the creators of the upcoming film. They were reportedly looking for a director who could do justice to their idea.

Talking about the story, Mukesh Khanna told Mid Day that Shaktimaan spanned from Mahabharat and the Satya Guru and was 5,000 years old. Additionally, he also revealed that Shaktimaan was made with Paanchbhoota. So, Khanna explained that they started building the modern story on the concept of a young boy who went on to become invincible.

