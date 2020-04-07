Mukesh Khanna Confesses He Disliked Watching 'Ramayan' For This Reason

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is extremely happy with the rerun of old classic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, and more on the small screen. The star reportedly revealed that he never liked watching the TV series Ramayan. In a chat with an entertainment portal, Mukesh Khanna confessed that whenever he watched Ramayan, he would wonder why Ramanand Sagar made such a slow show.

However, when the actor started watching Ramayan again, he was impressed with the way it was made. Mukesh Khanna said that it was pleasant to watch the show and confessed that a few scenes had moved him to tears. He said that he liked Ramayan now.

The actor also added that Arun Govil has done a fantastic job. According to him, he continued to smile throughout his performance and people actually worshipped him as Ram. Sita looks divine and Bharat, Janak and Dashrath have also played their part well, said Mukesh. The actor was also asked if there was any rivalry between the stars of the two shows Ramayan and Mahabharat. Mukesh Khanna, who essayed the role of Bhishma Pitamah, said that both the shows got independent views as when Mahabharat began Ramayan had already got over.

According to Mukesh Khanna, Ramayan is an emotional subject while Mahabharat is all about the tempo. Thoigh he used to complain about the show's pace, he has now realised his mistake and knows that Ramanand Sagar took a lot of pain in showing the details. He portrayed entire rituals on the show and that is the reason why people performed puja before the show went on-air, said Mukhesh. People used to walk to another village to watch Mahabharat, he added.

