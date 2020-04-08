Mukesh Khanna Takes A Jibe At Ekta Kapoor: "I Can't Let Anyone Murder Shaktimaan"

Mukesh Khanna who was popularly known as Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat has made a stern comment on Ekta Kapoor. Mukesh Khanna referred to the 2008 show Mahabharat which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. It was reported earlier that Shaktimaan will soon return to television and Mukesh Khanna who played the titular character mentioned in an interview to a portal that his vision of Shaktimaan will be nothing like Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharat.

Mukesh Khanna takes a jibe at Ekta Kapoor

Also Read | 'Narendra Modi Is Your Shaktimaan Today,' Proclaims Iconic Show's Star Mukesh Khanna

When asked about his vision for a new version of Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna said that his vision is quite different from Ekta Kapoor’s style. The actor added that the new version will be nothing like Ekta Kapoor’s remake of Mahabharata in 2008. He said that he found it very disturbing when he saw a tattoo on Draupadi’s shoulder and added that perhaps Ekta Kapoor was trying to cater to the modern audience by making such a move. However, according to Mukesh Khanna, the values, cultures and morals cannot be tweaked and made into something modern as it is ancient in nature. He also said the sanctity of culture is compromised the moment one adds a modern touch to it.

Also Read | Nitish Bharadwaj Questions Mukesh Khanna For His Statement Regarding Sonakshi Sinha

Mukesh Khanna spoke to a news daily in an interview and mentioned that he thinks it is a miracle that Shaktimaan is coming back to television. He also stated that he was planning to bring back Shaktimaan in some way or the other. However, the coronavirus hit the country and therefore an announcement for the return of Shaktimaan was made. The actor called it a miracle as the show ran for a long time, from 1997 to 2005.

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna Confesses He Disliked Watching 'Ramayan' For This Reason

Mukesh Khanna also admitted that he has been in talks with several agencies who are interested to buy the rights of Shaktimaan from him. However, according to a news portal, the actor has a clause which states that he has to part of the project. Khanna said that he cannot let anyone murder Shaktimaan the way Ekta Kapoor murdered Mahabharata. He also revealed that he is in talks with a few major companies and television production houses in terms of Shaktimaan. However, the actor also mentioned that nothing has been finalised just yet.

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out At Sonakshi Sinha,says 'Mahabharat Re-run Is For People Like Her'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.