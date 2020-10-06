Gajendra Chauhan Slams Mukesh Khanna For Calling Kapil Sharma's Show ‘vulgar’

Bollywood actor Gajendra Chauhan slammed veteran star Mukesh Khanna after he took a jibe at The Kapil Sharma Show on social media. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Gajendra Chauhan defended the comedy show by calling it number one. Moreover, he recalled a scene in Mahabharata when Arjun had dressed up as a girl and questioned why did not Mukesh Khanna leave the series during that time. Here is how Gajendra Chauhan reacted to Mukesh Khanna’s recent social media post:

Gajendra condemns Mukesh Khanna's behaviour

Actor Gajendra Chauhan condemned Mukesh Khanna’s post slamming The Kapil Sharma Show on social media. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the Mahabharata star said that he thought Mukesh's post was a clear case of sour grapes. The actor defended the comedy show by calling it number one and revealed that crores of people have been watching it. Gajendra Chauhan added that Mukesh Khanna called it ‘wahiyat’ as men dressed up as women on the show.

However, Gajendra Chauhan went on to remember Mahabharata’s scene in which Arjun had dressed up as a girl and danced. He questioned if Mukesh Khanna should have left the show back then. The actor concluded by saying that he condemned the behaviour of the actor.

It happened after Mukesh Khanna shared an Instagram post explaining the reason for his absence at The Kapil Sharma Show when all the members of Mahabharata cast were present. He took a jibe at the comedy show for its double meaning jokes and called its content vulgar. The veteran actor also called it the worst television show and slammed it for showcasing men dressing up as women. Check out Mukesh Khanna’s recent Instagram post about The Kapil Sharma Show:

Mukesh Khanna had also recalled that after the cast of Ramayana appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, his co-star Gufi Paintal had revealed that they would also receive an invite. However, the actor explained that he decided not to go. Meanwhile, Gufi Paintal reportedly said the channel asked him to invite Khanna, who refused to go.

