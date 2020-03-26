Mumtaz's Son Ruslaan Mumtaz Welcomes A Baby Boy, Calls Him 'Superhero In Tough Times'

The coronavirus pandemic has been creating panic all around the world. From deaths to intense scare, the world has stopped completely with several countries under lockdown. These things have been widely affecting the mental health of many these days. Amidst the gloom, a piece of good news was recently dropped by Ruslaan Mumtaz. Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz welcomed a baby boy with wife Nirali Mehta.

Ruslaan Mumtaz who is the son of the iconic Bollywood diva Mumtaz shared a post on March 26, 2020. The actor shared a series of adorable snaps with his baby and wife Nirali. He also penned down an overwhelming note where he addressed his baby as a light of positivity amongst all the negative things that are happening around.

Ruslaan Mumtaz started this note with the good news saying, “Chota baby has arrived”. He further mentioned that he was determined that he wouldn’t post pictures of his baby until he would be 3-4 months old. However, he then thought that seeing all the bad things happening around, the news of his baby’s arrival will certainly brighten everybody’s day. Ruslaan Mumtaz went on to say that he believes in the fact that the babies who are born during such tough times, come to this world for a reason. Addressing his baby as a ‘superhero’, Ruslaan wrote that he would make this world a beautiful place. He lastly hoped for things to get better soon for everybody and their families.

The couple announced the pregnancy in February 2020. Ruslaan Mumtaz posted a picture of the duo and wrote, "CHOTA BABY coming soon, soon soon. A super hero is born in times of despair. Any guesses if we are going to have a BOY or GIRL??" Fans showered love and wishes for the baby and the couple. Their celebrity friends including Maahi Vij, Shweta Bhardwaj, and others filled the comment section with love and blessings for the baby.

