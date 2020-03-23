The Debate
Suresh Raina Wins Twitterati Over With Unique Name Of 'Rio' For Baby Boy

Cricket News

Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina announced the birth of his son Rio Raina with a heartfelt post on Twitter. Here's how Twitterati reacted to the news.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings star batsman Suresh Raina and his wife were blessed with a baby boy on Monday, March 23. The UP cricketer shared the news on Twitter with a heartfelt letter and named his second child Rio. Fans went gaga over Suresh Raina's post and expressed their warm wishes for the star who will feature for CSK in IPL 2020. 

Also Read: Suresh Raina son: CSK Star Suresh Raina Wife Priyanka Blessed With Baby Boy, Name Him Rio

Suresh Raina wife: Suresh Raina welcomes son 'Rio Raina' with a heartfelt post on Twitter

Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Raina welcomed gave birth to their son Rio Raina on Monday, March 23. The CSK batsman shared the news on Twitter with an adorable picture of the newborn and a heartfelt caption. Suresh Raina wrote that he was proud to welcome his son while hoped that he brings peace and prosperity to everyone's life. He added that the birth of his son is the beginning of new things and ushers wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world. 

Also Read: Suresh Raina Son: CSK star's Net Worth, Salary, Wife, Latest Business Venture And IPL 2020 Participation

Suresh Raina wife: Twitterati react to Suresh Raina's post welcoming son

Also Read: IPL 2020: CSK Begin Preparations With Suresh Raina And Ambati Rayudu At Training Camp

IPL postponed: Suresh Raina set to feature for CSK in IPL 2020

Suresh Raina will return to the playing field with the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020. However, fans might have to wait to see the CSK star in action after the Coronavirus outbreak saw the IPL postponed to April 15. Raina has been part of CSK's set up since the inception of IPL in 2008 and has lifted three IPL titles with the franchise. Raina would hope to have a productive IPL 2020 in his final attempt to get back into the India squad with the T20 World Cup scheduled later in 2020. 

Also Read: IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

