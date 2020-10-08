'My Bond With My Wife Rajeshwari Changed My Life,' Writes Varun Badola In A Post; Read

Television’s favourite Dad, Varun Badola, aka Amber Sharma from Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has been blessed with the strongest bonds in his life. On the occasion of 25 years of Sony Pictures Networks, Varun Badola posted a picture of his wife Rajeshwari Sachdev and his son Devagya Badola as his most precious bonds, for the #BondsThatGoBeyond challenge! While to many there is one bond that they are describing in their life, Varun is blessed to have multiple bonds to thank for.

Varun Badola writes about his bond with Rajeshwari Sachdev

Varun Badola took to social media to write an emotional post which said that the bond he shares with his parents is the most acquired one. He wrote that he did not choose his parents but just got lucky to get the most amazing set of parents. Varun Badola further wrote that the bond he formed via his own choice and someone's approval was the one that changed his life, further revealing that it is the bond with his wife Rajeshwari Sachdev.

Praising his wife, he wrote that their relationship transcends the boundaries of just love, understanding, compassion, commitment, and goes far beyond. What would a relationship mean, if it does not push you to become a better human being? Varun Badola's wife Rajeshwari just pushed him to do that every day and is also the bridge between him and his son Devagya. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor wrote that his son Devagya is the greatest gift his wife Rajeshwari Sachdev has given him.

He hopes his son Devagya realises how special his bond with his parents is, just as his parents know it is. Varun Badole said that his wife Rajeshwari Sachdev wants him to become more romantic than he is. He wrote that he may not be the man for all seasons, and promises to be the man for tough ones. Varun Badola ended his emotional note and tagged some of his friends to go on with the #BondsThatGoBeyond challenge.

