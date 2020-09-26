'Shaadi Mubarak' Fame Rajeshwari Sachdev Shoots From Home After Testing Positive For COVID

Actor Rajeshwari Sachdev recently took to her Instagram and shared the news with her followers of being tested COVID-19 positive. Rajeshwari, who is currently playing the role of Kusum Kothari in Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak, posted a lengthy note explaining that she was tested when she started showing a few symptoms. Rajeshwari also added that she is now in isolation and is doing everything under the doctor’s supervision.

Rajeshwari Sachdev shoots from home

In the latest episode from the show Shaadi Mubarak, Rajeshwari aka Kusum Kothari was seen interacting with Preeti (essayed by Rajashree Thakur) over a video call. Seeing the scene, one can make out that the actor has been shooting from home. In the show, Rajeshwari’s character was shown to be visiting a relative’s place. She provides vital support to Preeti, and they bond like best-friends.

Rajeshwari Sachdev tested COVID-19 positive on September 16. The actor had mild symptoms for two days and got herself tested and after waiting for two days, the results came positive. Thankfully, the actor did not have many scenes to shoot and judging from the still from the show, it seems Rajeshwari is managing her commitments quite well.

About the show 'Shaadi Mubarak'

'Shaadi Mubarak' is a drama television series produced under Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show premiered on August 24, 2020, on Star Plus. The story of the show revolves around a mature couple, Preeti Jindal (played by Rajshree Thakur) and Keertan Tibrewal (Manav Gohil ) who are business and wedding planners in a marriage bureau named “Shaadi Mubarak”. While Preeti is a widow, Keertan’s marriage is shown in trouble.

Other star casts of Shaadi Mubarak include:

Gaurav Sharma as Tarun Jindal

Akansha Sareen as Rati Tarun Jindal

Shefali Singh Soni as Juhi Sumedh Kothari

Achherr Bhaardwaj as Sumedh Kothari

Sandeep Mehta as Shivraj Tibrewal

Anjali Gupta as Sumati Shivraj Tibrewal

Manu Malik as Sushant Tibrewal

Priyamvada Singh as Sneha Sushant Tibrewal

Dolly Minhas as Neelima Tibrewal

Rajeshwari Sachdev as Kusum Kothari

Aleya Ghosh as Priyanka “Pihu” Kothari

Ayushi Bhatia as Aastha Kothari

Trupti Mishra as Kajal “Choti” Kothari

Nisha Rawal as Chanda Rathore

