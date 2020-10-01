Rajeshwari Sachdev Resumes Work After Being Tested Negative For COVID; Pens Heartfelt Note

Rajeshwari Sachdev is back on sets after her recovering from the COVID-19 virus. Rajeshwari starred on the show Shaadi Mubarak and has resumed work after completing her 14-day quarantine. The actor was tested negative for COVID-19 and shared this good news with her fans on her Instagram handle. Rajeshwari who is Varun Badola’s wife shared a long note expressing how she recovered from the virus. Take a look at the post below.
She began her note with, “14th-day musings”. In her note, she mentioned that the 14 days of fighting COVID-19 and the isolation had been like a war within and out. She stated that apart from the physical aspect, it was also a challenge for the mind. She wrote about her experience and said that it was more about taking the tests to check the level of infection, getting into the CT machine to check the status of lungs and a handful of medications.
She thanked the doctors who not only treated her but also assuaged her fears and worries. She also thanked the BMC for noting all her COVID updates and providing her with questionnaires that felt reassuring. She concluded by saying that the universe conspired to keep her awake and she prayed that all those affected may get the right medical attention, love and support from their family. She added a small line that read, “P.S this pic is how I shoot from home”
14th day musings... Ye chooha pahaad tod ke nikla... bilkul aisi si feeling ho rahi hai. These 14 days of fighting Covid -19, Isolation-ekaantvaas, has been like a war within and out. Apart from the physical, the challenge is equally for the mind. It's not ki chalo bhai test aa gaye you are positive now, the 14 day quarantine begins-Pade raho.... . All the tests to check level of infection, getting in to a CT machine to check status of lungs. Then the thali of dawaaian. This keeps you in a stupor for the 1st few days and then once status is known..... only dawa and dua is the course of action in that ekaant kaksh. The mind plays games. With all the Google gyaan, mind goes into a spin doubting every medical advise given....🙈 Then the worst, one is talking to and telling God and that corona virus inside.. "I am going nowhere! I am needed on mother earth🙏 I will be a terrible misfit up there - big time trouble" Then you hear outside the door ," beta kya khaogi"? Then the most palatable of food comes from the mothers. Friends start calling, the son keeps rising on video calls and I thank God for the strength and support of family and friends. I am so grateful to all the Doctors who have been only a phone call away, not only treated me but very patiently allayed and assuaged all fears and worries.A thankyou to the BMC for waking me up every morning to ask for my live covid update and then some evenings chatting me up with a questionnaire was very reassuring. The whole universe is conspiring to keep me awake and here💃....I pray that all affected get the medical attention and the love and support of their friends and family to tide this over.🙏💐 P.S. This pic is how I shoot from home😁😁
The current star of Shaadi Mubarak, Rajeshwari Sachdev, did not let COVID-19 get in the way of her work. The actor was tested positive on September 16 with mild symptoms. However, she did not let that come in the way of work as she continued to shoot some of her scenes from home. She had posted a lengthy note on her Instagram handle informing her fans of her test results and told them that everything was done under the doctor’s supervision.
Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi ...I ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor's Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free...❤
