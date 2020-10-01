Rajeshwari Sachdev Resumes Work After Being Tested Negative For COVID; Pens Heartfelt Note

Rajeshwari Sachdev is back on sets after her recovering from the COVID-19 virus. Rajeshwari starred on the show Shaadi Mubarak and has resumed work after completing her 14-day quarantine. The actor was tested negative for COVID-19 and shared this good news with her fans on her Instagram handle. Rajeshwari who is Varun Badola’s wife shared a long note expressing how she recovered from the virus. Take a look at the post below.

Rajeshwari Sachdev’s COVID experience

After completing her 14-day quarantine, Rajeshwari Sachdev’s COVID test results were negative. She shared this news with her fans while also informing them that she is all set to resume work. The actor shared a detailed note of her bravery throughout the isolation process.

She began her note with, “14th-day musings”. In her note, she mentioned that the 14 days of fighting COVID-19 and the isolation had been like a war within and out. She stated that apart from the physical aspect, it was also a challenge for the mind. She wrote about her experience and said that it was more about taking the tests to check the level of infection, getting into the CT machine to check the status of lungs and a handful of medications.

She thanked the doctors who not only treated her but also assuaged her fears and worries. She also thanked the BMC for noting all her COVID updates and providing her with questionnaires that felt reassuring. She concluded by saying that the universe conspired to keep her awake and she prayed that all those affected may get the right medical attention, love and support from their family. She added a small line that read, “P.S this pic is how I shoot from home”

Rajeshwari Sachdev’s Instagram

The current star of Shaadi Mubarak, Rajeshwari Sachdev, did not let COVID-19 get in the way of her work. The actor was tested positive on September 16 with mild symptoms. However, she did not let that come in the way of work as she continued to shoot some of her scenes from home. She had posted a lengthy note on her Instagram handle informing her fans of her test results and told them that everything was done under the doctor’s supervision.

Image credits: Rajeshwari Sachdev’s Instagram

