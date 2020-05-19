'Naagin 3' Fame Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Her 'all-time Favourite Food Dish'

Surbhi Jyoti is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. She has repeatedly shown her fans how versatile she is, by playing roles like Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. Along with being a superb actor, Surbhi Jyoti is also an internet sensation. Having 4.5 million followers on her official social media handle, Surbhi never fails to keep them entertained. During an interview, Surbhi Jyoti revealed about the one dish that she can gobble any time of any day. Read ahead to know what it is-

Surbhi Jyoti reveals her all-time favourite food dish

It is a known fact that Surbhi Jyoti is a complete foodie. During an interview with a leading daily, Surbhi Jyoti revealed that while she loves eating everything, this is the one dish that she can have any time of any day. Surbhi Jyoti said that pani-puri is the one dish she can die for. When asked if pani-puri is her cheat meal, she said that she loves pani-puri so much that she doesn’t even count it as a cheat meal. She related herself and her love for pani-puri to a flower that starts to blossom when watered.

Surbhi also mentioned that she does not like her pani-puri to have ragda, as only in Mumbai pani-puri is served that way and she is not used to it. She also shared a small pan-puri incident from her initial days in Mumbai. She said that when she went to have pani-puri at a thella for the first time, the man gave her the pani-puri with hot ragda inside. At first, she thought it was a mistake and before she could say anything to him, he handed her another one with even hotter ragda this time. As she went on to yell at him, she realised that he was, in fact, proud of having put hot ragda inside the pani-puri. That is when she realised that this is how pani-puri is served in Mumbai.

Later, when Surbhi was asked about how she looses all the extra ‘pani-puri’ weight, she said that being fit runs in her genes and everybody in her family has always been fit. She has never been into rigorous exercises or workouts, just the usual yoga and a healthy diet are all she follows. Surbhi Jyoti revealed that her metabolism is very fast and it helps her in being naturally fit.

