'Naagin 3' Actor Surbhi Jyoti Posts Photo On IG With "need A Hair Spa" Expression

Surbhi Jyoti shared a picture of herself on Instagram in which the actor looks grumpy. She has captioned the picture as - “Need a hair spa” face. Many fans and celebrities have responded to the post with witty comments.

Also Read | Naagin 5: Divyanka Tripathi dismisses rumours of playing lead role in the show

Surbhi Jyothi is tired of the lockdown

Surbhi Jyoti, the actor from Naagin 3, posted a grumpy selfie of herself. She is wearing an orange t-shirt and some light make-up. Even though the background of the photo is blurred, a few vases and plants are visible. The actor has mentioned in her post how she needs a hair spa even though her hair looks radiant. As the city is still under partial lockdown, Surbhi is trying to convey how tired she is of the lockdown.

Many people have responded under the star's post. Rakshanda Khan, actor and Surbhi's friend, also commented. She says that Surbhi is making the same face as when Rakshanda eats brownies or cookies or laddoos or muffins. The actor paired the comment with a laughing face emoji. Surbhi responded to the comment by saying - you got me with also a laughing face emoji.

Picture Credit: Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram

Many fans also responded to the post with comments like - pretty, beautiful and heart emojis. No one in the comments seemed to believe that the star actually needed a hair spa.

Also Read | Jasmin Bhasin reveals she was not replaced by Rashami Desai in Naagin, says it was planned

Picture Credit: Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti is also one of the many actors to have shared their thoughts with media on Sushant Singh Rajput's unexpected death. The star was seen with Sushant in Pavitra Rishta and shared a picture of the actor on her Instagram as well. She uploaded a monochrome picture of Sushant Singh Rajput with her condolences.

Also Raed | Hina Khan & Surbhi Chandna to join the lead cast of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5'?

Surbhi Jyoti, apart from being seen in Naagin 3, was also seen in MasterChef India and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! this year. One of her most popular roles is of Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. The actor is born in Punjab and also started her career in Punjabi film and serials. She was first seen in Punjabi language films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, Munde Patiala De, and many more.

Also Read | Sushant Singh dead: 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Surbhi Jyoti & other TV actors mourn loss

Promo Pic Credit: Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.