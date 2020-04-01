'Naagin 4' Actor Nia Sharma Channels Her Inner Dancer On 'Despacito'; Watch Video

Many Naagin 4 fans are eagerly waiting to see the lead actors Nia Sharma aback in Naagin avatar. But due to the lockdown, the shooting is on halt and the audience and fans have to wait. However, seems like Nia Sharma does not want her fans to experience the boredom amid the quarantine. Recently, Nia Sharma shared a throwback video, in which she is grooving on a Spanish song.

Interestingly, Nia is seen sporting a traditional look in a white saree. The Naagin 4 actor opted for a pair of big-sized chandelier earrings. While enjoying the view from the window seat of a car, Nia starts dancing on a popular Spanish club number, Despacito, which grabbed the attention of the audience across the globe in 2017. As the lyrics of the song are written in Spanish, Nia says 'Itna Hi Aata Hai Bas' (I only understand this much) after singing just the hook line. Instagramming the video, she wrote a short caption that read, 'Singing spanish songs be like...'.

Watch Nia grooving on Spanish song video below:

While many of the 29-year-old actor's fans and friends burst into laughter, her Naagin 4 co-star Vijyendra Kumeria asked a question out of curiosity. He asked Nia if she knew about the lockdown earlier, as she has frequently shared a few throwback videos. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor joined the fun banter and replied, 'hahahhahaha you bet! More videos than money in my bank', along with a few laughing emoticons.

Apart from this, the Jamai Raja actor has shared several throwback videos on her social media post. These videos are not only entertaining her fans and followers but also bagging praises and immense love. Take a look at some of her other throwback videos below.

