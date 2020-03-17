'Naagin 4': Nia Sharma Shares A Picture With Rashami Desai; Asks Fans 'Shalaka Or Brinda?'

Rashami Desai recently embarked about a new journey with the show Naagin 4 on Colors TV. The actor will play the role of Shalaka in this successful supernatural show. Actor Nia Sharma, who plays the protagonist of the show, shared a picture with Rashami Desai, welcoming her to Naagin 4.

ALSO READ | Rashami Desai Gets Her Temperature Checked On 'Naagin 4' Sets Amid Coronavirus; See Video

Here is what Nia Sharma shared:

ALSO READ | Naagin 4 SPOILER: Shalakha Provokes Dev While He Confronts Brinda About Harsh's Murder

Nia Sharma can be seen all smiles with Rashami Desai as the two pose for a picture. Nia, in the caption of the post, asked her who they would choose between Shalaka and Brinda. She also shared that the two of them are good girls.

ALSO READ | Rashami Desai Embarks On A New Journey, Shares Her First Look As Shalaka from 'Naagin 4'

Rashami Desai was also seen giving a test for a temperature check on the sets of Naagin 4. The actor shared a message video on her Instagram where she is giving advice to her fans. She asked her fans to be safe, keep a hygienic environment and also take care of others.

ALSO READ | 'Naagin 4': Rashami Desai Kick Starts Her Journey With A 'grand Entry' In The Show

Naagin 4 updates:

The makers of the show introduced Rashami Desai as Shalaka, who is actually Nayantara. After a year passes, Brinda decides that she will return to Dev. She then sees that Dev is now married to Shalaka. Harsh tries to flirt with Brinda, but she kills him instead. Dev confronts Brinda about Harsh's murder.

ALSO READ | 'Naagin 4' Written Updates March 14 And 15: Vish Frees Nayantara, Brinda Kills Harsh

Source: Nia Sharma's photos on Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.