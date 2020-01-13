'Naagin 4' Written Update For January 11 And 12: Will Nayantara Kill Brinda?

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner 'Balaji Telefilms'. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

Written update of Naagin 4 | Weekend updates | January 11

The weekend episode begins with Brinda saving Dev from drowning. As she turns into the Naagin, Nayantara is shocked to realise that Brinda is the Naagin. She leaves the party to inform her mother about Brinda's truth. Meanwhile, Dev gets back to his senses and sees Brinda lying beside him.

Rajat arrives there, seeing Rajat coming, Dev hides away. Nayantara rushes back to the temple, where Maanyata is offering prayers to the lord. Nayantara realises she is not Maanyata's daughter and plans to inform her about the same. She apologises to her mother for ruining her pooja. Out of jealousy, Nayantara decides to not tell her mother and plans to end Brinda's life.

Written update of Naagin 4 | Weekend updates | January 12

The weekend episode begins with Nayantara snake charming to hypnotise Brinda. Brinda grooves to the tunes of Nayantara and turns into her Naagin form. Brinda's mother is worried about her daughter and expresses her concern to her father. She gets a special book for her.

Meanwhile, in the jungle, Nayantara thinks she is successful in controlling Brinda, but she doesn't get trapped. Dev reaches the jungle as he notices a fire there whereas Brinda comes to her human form. Brinda's father finds her unconscious in the jungle and takes her home. She gets a glimpse of her Naagin form and her father finds out about her reality. In Dev and Nayantara's party, a massive controversial scene takes place, as Dev's cousin tries to harm Brinda. He saves her from his cousins.

