Naagin on Colours TV is one of the most popular shows in India, therefore the fourth instalment of the series was a much-awaited one for the fans. However, Naagin 4 started off with several new faces and despite a few criticisms from fans, the show performed well. The show is still dominating the charts in terms of TRP and is winning the hearts of its fans with its immersive storyline filled with twists.

Naagin 4 actor Sayantani Ghosh aka Naagin Manyata expected to quit the show?

Also Read | Nia Sharma And Anita Hassanandani's TikTok Videos Prove That The 'Naagins' Can Dance

However, just last month, Jasmin Bhasin’s character Nayantara exited the show, her exit shocked everyone. Following this exit, another actor is also set to leave the show pretty soon, according to an entertainment portal. Sayantani Ghosh who plays the role of Naagin Manyata is expected to exit the show according to an entertainment portal.

Also Read | 'Naagin 4' Written Update | February 29 & March 1: Brinda Suspects Vishakha

A news portal confirmed that the actor herself spoke on the subject. Sayantani mentioned that her character is winding up and will soon exit the popular show. The makers of the show are currently under immense pressure to keep audiences hooked on to the show, according to an entertainment portal. The Naagin 4 team is currently expected to have several new faces join the show and also introduce a few high points in terms of story. However, it is confirmed that Naagin Manyata will exit the show.

Also Read | 'Naagin 4' Promo: Will Brinda Succeed In Saving Dev From Vishakha?

Sayantani was asked to share her thoughts now that she is leaving the show. The actor said that parting away is never easy as one gets attached to the team. She also added that as an actor she does feel bad but also knows that it is the nature of the industry, she also said that no character is above the show.

Also Read | Mahira Sharma's Transformation From 'Y.A.R.O' To 'Naagin' To 'Bigg Boss' Is Worth A Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.