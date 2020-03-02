'Naagin 4' Written Update | February 29 & March 1: Brinda Suspects Vishakha

Naagin 4 is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor and bankrolled under the banner Balaji Telefilms. It revolves around the story of a wondrous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers.

The first sequel of Naagin was aired in the year 2015. The recent installment, Naagin 4 was premiered on December 14 last year. Check out Naagin 4 written update of the weekend, dated February 29 and March 1.

'Naagin 4' Written Update - February 29

Naagin 4 last weekend's episode ended with Vish bringing a sickle to kill Dev while Brinda struggled in the cave to rescue her mother. The latest episode starts with Vish's comeback to take revenge. She enters when Brinda is not around her husband. Visakha then meets Dev and says his male ego might be hurt. She murmurs to herself that it is time for Dev Parekh to die.

Dev gets upset on Brinda for breaking her fast with Rajat. Dev's Naagmani shines clear as he is angry and is taking advantage of the situation, Vishakha gets ready to kill Dev. However, she fails as Brinda comes in and asks Vishakha to leave.

Dev's sister Lily is pregnant and she drops her kit while trying to hide from the family. Brinda spots Lily. Dev later sees the pregnancy kit in Brinda's washroom and again gets upset on her. Millie dropped in when Brinda was turning into a snake. She asks Millie to keep it a secret. But she exposes Brinda to the family.

Written update for March 1

Sunday's episode starts with Millie telling the Parekh family that Brinda is a Naagin as she has seen her changing into a snake. Dev asks Millie to stop saying false statements about Brinda and that he can smell alcohol from her body. Everybody scolds her and Dev asks her to go to her room. Lilly thanks Brinda for helping her and explains that Pratik, her boyfriend, is a nice guy. Brinda tells her that she is going to talk with Pratik.

Dev looks at her from the balcony and wonders where she is going. Brinda meets Pratik, he ensures her that he loves Lilly and wishes to marry her. Brinda asks him to meet the family for the marriage but he denies saying that he is not financially stable. She invites Pratik to meet everyone. She gathers everyone to tell about Lily's pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Vishakha transforms herself into Lily and takes away Pratik. Later, she transforms into Rajat and enters the house. Here, Brinda tells everyone that the baby isn't hers but Dev's. But before she could complete her sentence, Vishakha as Rajat comes and says that the baby is his. He says that it’s time for everyone to know that it’s their baby. Brinda asks him what rubbish he is saying. Everybody starts doubting Brinda.

