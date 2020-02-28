'Naagin 4' Promo: Will Brinda Succeed In Saving Dev From Vishakha?

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, bankrolled under the banner Balaji Telefilms and produced by Ekta Kapoor. It revolves around the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The first installment of the show was aired in 2015 while the fourth installment of the series, Naagin 4, premiered on December 14 last year.

Recently, Nia Sharma posted a promo video of the upcoming episode of Naagin 4. In the promo video, the next episode will entertain the audience with two major happenings in the storyline.

Naagin Brinda loses control over herself

The promo video starts with Naagin Brinda getting shocked by her changing avatar without her will. Brinda, in the video, is seen controlling it, however, she thinks about why she is not able to control herself and her avatar keeps changing and she is transforming into a Naagin.

In some shots of the video, Naagin Brinda is seen attacking one of the members of the Parekh family who sees her changing avatar.

Also Read| Naagin 4 February 15 And 16 written update: Vish creates a rift between Brinda and Dev

Vishakha attacks Dev

In a few previous episodes of Naagin 4, it was evident that Naagin Vishakha has entered the Parekh family to snatch the Naagmani and also to trick Naagin Brinda so as to keep her away from her mother.

In the last episode, Vishakha tricked Dev to make him more frustrated as this would make the Naagmani glow on his forehead. The new promo video shows that Vishakha is determined to kill Dev. She is seen attacking Dev with a sickle while he is kneeling down on the floor with Naagmani glowing on his forehead.

It would be interesting for fans to see whether Naagin Brinda would be able to save Dev from Vishakha or Vishakha will succeed in taking the Naagmani from Dev by killing him.

Also Read| Naagin 4 new promo: Brinda's real avatar gets exposed in front of Dev

Also Read| Naagin 4 February 22 and 23 written updates: Vish becomes Brinda and tries to kill Dev

Also Read| 'Naagin 4' actor Nia sharma posts 'marriage' advice, fans ask if she is tying the knot?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.