Mahira Sharma's Transformation From 'Y.A.R.O' To 'Naagin' To 'Bigg Boss' Is Worth A Watch

Mahira Sharma's claim-to-fame can be called the show Bigg Boss 13. Though Mahira has been a part of many shows before Bigg Boss 13, her fan-following increased after she became a part of the reality show. Mahira has not only grown as a person but also as an actor.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Gets Chased By Fans On A Bike; This Is How He Reacted

Here are some Then and Now pictures of Mahira Sharma

Mahira in Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Mahira Sharma first appeared in the show Y.A.R.O. Ka Tashan. The actor played the role of Shilpi in the show. Y.A.R.O. Ka Tashan used to air on Sab TV from 2016 to 2017. Mahira also made a brief appearance on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. According to an article on an entertainment website, she appeared as Anjali Mehta's sister.

ALSO READ | 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Shefali Bagga Wants Arti Singh To Get Married Soon

Mahira in Kundali Bhagya and Bepanaah Pyaar

Mahira Sharma was a part of the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya. She played the role of Manisha in the show. She had a negative role in the show. Mahira was also a part of the show Bepanaah Pyaar on Colors TV. Mahira played a small role as Misha in the show, who was the protagonist Raghbir's best friend.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Dances To Neha Kakkar’s New Song, Latter Calls Her A ‘cutie’

Mahira Sharma in Naagin

Mahira Sharma was seen next in season 3 of one of the most popular TV shows Naagin. Mahira's role in Naagin 3 was that of a witch named Jamini. In an article with a news portal, Mahira had shared her excitement about her role. She had said that Jamini was a versatile character and that she was excited to be a part of a serial under Balaji Telefilms.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh & Madhurima Tuli To Reunite For A Romantic Number

Mahira Sharma seems to be currently looking forward to some great ventures. She has been a part of many Punjabi music videos, most popular of them being Lehenga by Jass Manak. Along with her immense popularity on TikTok, it will be interesting to see what is the next step for the Bigg Boss 13 star.

ALSO READ | 'Bigg Boss 13' Finale Beats 'Naagin 4' And Other Shows To Become Most Viewed On Television

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.